Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Will Attend Suspension Hearing Amid Legal Fight

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will reportedly be in attendance at his suspension hearing on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Elliott is scheduled to be in court to hear the result of his appeal for his six-game suspension.

The NFL handed down Elliott's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy on Aug. 11. He filed an appeal of the decision five days later.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio on Sept. 1, Elliott and his legal team filed a petition in Texas federal court to block a potential ruling against his appeal and accused the NFL of a "league-orchestrated conspiracy . . . to hide critical information" in his case.

In the petition, Elliott alleged findings from NFL Director of Investigations Kia Roberts, who deemed accusations made against Elliott by Tiffany Thompson were "not credible," were disregarded as part of the disciplinary process. NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart denied the allegations, per ProFootballTalk, claiming, "It's categorically false that the information was kept from the Commission."

A.J. Perez of USA Today reported Monday the NFL filed to dismiss the case from United States district court, arguing Elliott "does not have the legal standing to challenge in federal court a six-game suspension over domestic assault allegations."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported a ruling on Elliott's appeal must be given by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday or he will be eligible for the Cowboys' Week 1 game against the New York Giants.

If Elliott is suspended for the Cowboys' first six games of the 2017 season, he will be eligible to return on Oct. 29 against the Washington Redskins.