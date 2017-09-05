Oklahoma Sooners vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Jackson Laizure/Getty Images

Oklahoma ran its winning streak to 11 games, going 8-3 against the spread in the process, with a Week 1 victory/cover over UTEP. This week the Sooners go looking for revenge when they visit Columbus to take on fellow national title contender Ohio State on Saturday night at the Horseshoe.

College football point spread: The Buckeyes opened as nine-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 42.3-36.2 Sooners (College football picks on every game)

Why the Oklahoma Sooners can cover the spread

Oklahoma just opened its season with a 56-7 rout of UTEP on Saturday, covering the spread as a 42-point favorite. The Sooners scored a touchdown on their first possession of the season, and after allowing the Miners to tie the game at 7-7 midway through the first quarter they tallied the final 49 points of the contest. A short touchdown run by Marcelias Sutton with 10 minutes to go secured the cash for OU.

On the day the Sooners outgained UTEP 676-167, as quarterback Baker Mayfield got his Heisman campaign off to a great start by completing 19-of-20 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns in just one half of play. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma defense held the Miners to less than 3.5 yards per play, and 29 of UTEP's yards came on one first-quarter run.

The Sooners are shooting for revenge this week, following that somewhat embarrassing 45-24 loss to the Buckeyes last season in Norman.

Why the Ohio State Buckeyes can cover the spread

Ohio State opened its season last Thursday with a 49-21 victory at Indiana, covering at -20. The Buckeyes actually trailed the Hoosiers 21-20 with about five minutes left in the third quarter. They then scored 29 points in the next 16 minutes, rolling into the money.

On the evening Ohio State racked up 596 yards of offense, 292 on the ground and 304 through the air. True freshman running back JK Dobbins, playing in place of an injured Mike Weber, ran 29 times for 181 yards, senior quarterback JT Barrett threw three touchdowns passes and ran for another and wide receiver Parris Campbell caught six balls for 136 yards and one score. Meanwhile, the Buckeye defense forced three Indiana turnovers.

Last year Ohio State barged into Memorial Stadium, grabbed a quick 14-0 lead and never let Oklahoma back in the game, covering easily as a two-point favorite.

Smart pick

This should be a much closer game than last year's meeting. Oklahoma was not yet the team that would run the table after that night, and the Sooners look like they've picked up this season right where they left off. Ohio State, meanwhile, showed some vulnerability last week, allowing 437 yards of offense to Indiana. The smart money here at sports betting sites plays Oklahoma plus the points.

College football betting trends

Oklahoma is 5-0 ATS in its last five games.

Ohio State is 3-0 ATS in its last three games in September.

Ohio State is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games against the Big 12.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.