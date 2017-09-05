Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Harry How/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks (80-58) may not catch the Los Angeles Dodgers (92-45) for the National League West title, but they will try to continue making a late-season statement when the teams meet again Tuesday as small road underdogs at the sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks are riding a season-high 11-game winning streak yet still trail the division-leading Dodgers by 12.5 games for first place.

Betting line: The Dodgers opened as -120 favorites (wager $120 to win $100); the total is at eight runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 3.1-1.9, Dodgers (MLB picks on every game).

Why the Diamondbacks can pay on the MLB lines

Arizona has scored 20 more runs than Los Angeles so far this season, although the team has also given up 72 more in one additional game. The bottom line right now is that the Diamondbacks are on fire, and the Dodgers are ice-cold.

Los Angeles has dropped nine of 10 and four in a row while Arizona will send former Dodger pitcher Zack Greinke (16-6, 3.08 ERA) to the mound hoping to extend those skids. Greinke just beat Los Angeles in his most recent start last Thursday, allowing one run and four hits in six innings of an 8-1 home victory, issuing two walks and notching six strikeouts.

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

The Dodgers are going to win the NL West and just need to make sure they right the ship heading into the playoffs. They have unquestionably been the best team in baseball this year and should have no problem wrapping up home-field advantage in the NL regardless of how poorly they finish.

Los Angeles will give Hyun-Jin Ryu (5-7, 3.71) the nod here, and he is coming off a rough start that saw him give up six runs and eight hits, including three home runs, in four innings of a 6-4 loss at Arizona last Wednesday. However, the Dodgers had won in each of the previous six games he started to pay out at online sports betting sites.

Smart betting pick

Keep riding the streaks in this matchup, with the Diamondbacks beating Los Angeles four straight times now. Arizona is coming off a 13-0 rout on Monday that saw J.D. Martinez tie an MLB record with four homers, and that kind of dominant win will carry over in this spot and give the team more confidence.

MLB betting trends

The total has gone over in six of Arizona's last eight games.

Arizona is 4-1 in its last five games against Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is 1-9 in its last 10 games.

All MLB odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.