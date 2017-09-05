Chelsea Transfer News: Antonio Conte Reportedly Kept Away from Ross Barkley Deal

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly did not hold talks with Everton's Ross Barkley during the Blues' pursuit of him under orders from the club.

According to the Times' Matt Hughes, Conte received "direct instructions" to stay away from negotiations with Barkley after he failed to win over Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who opted instead to join Liverpool from Arsenal as he did not want to play at right wing-back.

However, Chelsea were similarly unsuccessful in signing Barkley, who remained at Everton and "did not get anywhere near Stamford Bridge or Chelsea's training ground in Cobham."

Hughes (h/t the Daily Star's James Benson) added Barkley was eager to talk with Conte about the role he would play under him and being prevented from doing so partly contributed to his decision to remain at Goodison Park.

The player himself cited his recovery from a hamstring tear as the driving factor behind staying put:

The Blues' transfer business on deadline day—which also saw them sign Danny Drinkwater and Davide Zappacosta—was handled by technical director Michael Emenalo and director Marina Granovskaia.

Bleacher Report's Garry Hayes believes Chelsea made a mistake in sidelining Conte:

Indeed, while missing out on Oxlade-Chamberlain was undoubtedly a source of frustration for the club, it's to be expected that players want to know how they will fit into a manager's plans before signing.

Chelsea are expected to return for Barkley in January, when he should be back to fitness barring a setback in his recovery.

The 23-year-old was among the most creative youngsters in Europe last season, per Squawka Football:

The Blues will have to manage without him in the meantime, but he could prove a shrewd buy in the winter.

It will be Everton's last chance to receive a transfer fee for him, so he could be available in a cut-price deal.

Barkley isn't yet consistent enough to hold down a place in Chelsea's starting XI, but if he's relatively cheap he'd make a useful squad player with the potential to grow into something more.