US Open Tennis 2017 Schedule: TV Coverage, Live Stream for Tuesday Afternoon

Tuesday afternoon will see the first round of quarter-finals of the 2017 U.S. Open played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In the men's draw, Pablo Carreno Busta will take on Diego Schwartzman before home favourite Sloane Stephens faces 16th seed Anastasija Sevastova, with play starting from 12 p.m. ET (5 p.m. BST).

Read on for viewing details and a preview of the day's action.

Tuesday Schedule, Selected Afternoon Matches

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(12) Pablo Carreno Busta vs. (29) Diego Schwartzman

Sloane Stephens vs. (16) Anastasija Sevastova

Tuesday Preview

Carreno Busta reached the quarter-finals on the back of a straight-sets victory over 18-year-old sensation Denis Shapovalov—conqueror of eighth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Kyle Edmund—but it was a hard-fought contest for the Spaniard.

All three sets went to a tiebreak, and the 26-year-old had to save three set points in the first.

Eurosport UK provided an example of the kind of rallies the pair produced:

Carreno Busta is anticipating another tough match when he takes on Schwartzman.

Per BBC Sport, he said: "Schwartzman is playing really good and with a lot of confidence, so the next match will be really difficult too. I don't know about the next round, I just think about the quarter-finals. All the players in this part of the draw are very, very good players."

The Argentinian stunned fifth seed Marin Cilic in the third round and beat Lucas Pouille last time out. He took to Twitter to celebrate his first Grand Slam quarter-final:

The pair have never faced one another before, but with both playing well their first meeting could be an exciting matchup.

Sevastova's clash with Stephens also has the makings of a thriller.

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/Getty Images

The 16th seed is aiming for her first Slam semi-final. Her 24-year-old opponent has reached that stage once before, but that came at the Australian Open back in 2013.

Sevastova came from behind to beat Maria Sharapova in the round of 16, and tennis journalist Tumaini Carayol was impressed with some of her shot-making:

Meanwhile, Stephens in the form of her life. She saw off Roberta Vinci and Ash Barty in straight sets either side of a three-set victory over 11th seed Dominika Cibulkova, and she beat Julia Goerges in the last round.

As Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times noted, her U.S. Open performances are the culmination of a remarkable summer:

Stephens will have a partisan crowd on her side, and in the form she's in, she can be more than a match for Sevastova.

The American also has more momentum heading into the clash, so her incredible run may yet continue.