Week 1 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Targets Following Preseason Action

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The regular season kicks off on Thursday, and it's time to set up your first lineup for Week 1. For every draft guru that ignores the waiver wire, there's a smart general manager who takes advantage of players with rising fantasy stocks.

On Saturday, NFL teams made over 1,000 combined cuts. It's possible one of your players lost a starting job or has competition for touches on offense. Don't hesitate to act on swapping a fringe starter for a player who could begin the season on the fast track.

The list below provides 10 players who deserve a look on the waiver wire and each individual is available in 50 percent or more Yahoo leagues. We'll go in depth on three potential pickups who can help your fantasy squad right out of the gate.

Top Waiver-Wire Targets

1. QB: Jay Cutler, Miami Dolphins

2. RB: Charcandrick West, Kansas City Chiefs

3. RB: Latavius Murray, Minnesota Vikings

4. WR: Kevin White, Chicago Bears

5. WR: Robby Anderson, New York Jets

6. WR: Torrey Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

7. WR: Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots

8. TE: Coby Fleener, New Orleans Saints

9. DEF: Atlanta

10. DEF: Buffalo

RB: Latavius Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

In a two-man backfield, running back Latavius Murray deserves a quick look. He's sharing the workload with rookie ball-carrier Dalvin Cook.

Last year, Murray shared the workload with two rookie running backs in the Oakland Raiders backfield. He's a reliable pass-blocker, which allows him to play all three downs and more opportunities to touch the football.

In 2016, despite splitting production three ways, Murray scored 12 touchdowns in 14 contests with the Silver and Black. He's certainly capable of stealing carries inside the 10-yard line and capping the drive with a score.

The New Orleans Saints lost run-stopping defensive tackle Nick Fairley for the year, and his career may end, per New Orleans Times-Picayune reporter Josh Katzenstein. The team also cut veteran interior lineman Tony McDaniel.

There's a soft spot on the Saints defensive line next to Sheldon Rankins. Murray could find success running between the tackles, especially in the red zone. Cook may best the 27-year-old on the depth chart, but the rookie will lose carries when it's time to punch through the goal line.

WR: Kevin White, Chicago Bears

Bob Levey/Getty Images

In two seasons, Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White caught 19 passes for 187 yards in four games. He's been hampered by injuries but comes into the year as a healthy No. 1 option after Cameron Meredith went down with an ACL injury during the third preseason game, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Quarterback Mike Glennon will likely lean on White to carry the passing attack. The West Virginia product went No. 7 overall in the 2015 draft. If he stays healthy, the 25-year-old holds much untapped production.

Running back Jordan Howard leads all Bears' skill players in projected fantasy production, but the 6'3", 216-pound wideout could develop into a viable second option across leagues due to expected targets headed in his direction.

TE: Coby Fleener, New Orleans Saints

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

You won't find a breakout player at tight end in Coby Fleener, but he'll see his share of opportunities in the Saints passing offense with Drew Brees under center.

In 2016, Brees targeted Fleener 81 times, which ranked fourth on the team. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks listed second in the category with 117 targets, but the front office traded him to the New England Patriots during the offseason.

Fleener racked up 50 catches for 631 yards and three touchdowns in the previous season. With more targets to go around, he could come close to or match his production from a year ago.

The sixth-year tight end notched one 100-yard game with Brees last season. He also saw seven targets in two of the last five contests in the previous campaign. New Orleans will field one of the top offenses in the upcoming year, which makes Fleener a low-ceiling, high-floor fantasy asset.