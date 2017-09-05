NFL Week 1 Picks: Predicting the Winner and Final Scores for All Season Openers

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Believe it or not, the NFL will reclaim your Thursday nights, Sundays and Monday evenings from this week. The 2017 season will start with the top two seeds in the previous AFC postseason picture. The New England Patriots welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on September 7.

The league packaged opening-week gifts for football fans. NFC East rivals will pair off in separate contests, as the New York Giants travel to Dallas, and the Washington Redskins host the Philadelphia Eagles. We'll also see premier matchups between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers. Running back Adrian Peterson returns to Minnesota on Monday Night Football.

Casual fans won't find much interest in two clubs expected to sink to the bottom, but New York Jets fans can troll their opponents with a clear message printed across T-shirts.

You can scroll through the listings below for predictions on all 16 games. We'll dig deeper on a few marquee matchups.

Week 1 Picks

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots: Patriots 31-13

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns: Steelers 42-7

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions: Cardinals 27-21

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: Texans 20-10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins: Buccaneers 30-28

Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans: Raiders 27-21

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins: Eagles 23-21

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 26-21

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears: Falcons 38-14

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills: Bills 21-17

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams: Colts 21-13

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers: Seahawks 27-21

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers: Panthers 27-10

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Giants 24-17

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings: Saints 28-23

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: Chargers 23-17

Patriots Embarrass Chiefs in Regular-Season Opener

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The Patriots took a proactive approach as defending champions. General manager and head coach Bill Belichick sought after ready-to-start veterans in the offseason and drafted four rookies. Among the first-year draftees, one made the active roster, defensive end Deatrich Wise.

Nonetheless, Brandin Cooks and Phillip Dorsett join the wide receiver corps from the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts, respectively. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore will start opposite Malcolm Butler. David Harris, a 10-year veteran, adds experience and production to the linebacker unit.

We could see Dwayne Allen in two-tight-end sets with Rob Gronkowski. The Patriots also added a finisher on the ground in Mike Gillislee, who logged eight touchdowns on 101 rush attempts in 2016. Once again, New England comes into the regular season loaded with talent.

The Chiefs cut veteran wideout Jeremy Maclin, which places more pressure on second-year pro Tyreek Hill to produce as the go-to wide receiver. Based on his play on the national stage, he's ready for an expanded role, per Arrowhead Pride:

However, the Chiefs lost their featured running back Spencer Ware for the season with PCL and LCL tears in his right knee, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. As a result, the team will likely utilize a three-man committee involving two ball-carriers who've never taken a snap for the club, per ESPN.com reporter Adam Teicher:

"Rookie Kareem Hunt will start but otherwise one of the unknowns surrounding the Chiefs heading into Thursday night's game against the Patriots is how they will divide the playing time at running back. The Chiefs are again at three backs after re-signing C.J. Spiller. But Spiller has never played for the Chiefs and Hunt has never played in the NFL at all."

The Chiefs will have to score 30 points to compete with the Patriots, and it's never been their forte to engage in a high-scoring affair. Look for New England to win big in the regular-season opener, but don't give up on Kansas City as a playoff contender.

Adrian Peterson Victorious in Return to Minnesota

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings cut ties with running back Adrian Peterson as a cap casualty, and he's back—sort of—at the brand new U.S. Bank Stadium.

For Peterson, it's the beginning of his journey toward a Super Bowl, which will take place in the same venue that he starts the season. The 32-year-old ball-carrier will add an extra pep in his step against his former team, per Minneapolis Star Tribune reporter Mark Craig.

"In my mind, we're starting and ending the season in Minnesota," Peterson said, referring to Super Bowl LII being played in Minneapolis. "Of course I want to stick it to them. I want to stick it to everyone we play. But going back to Minnesota, playing the Vikings? Yeah, I want to stick it to them."

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

In the bigger picture, New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen hopes to field an improved defense for the upcoming season. He'll attack a conservative offensive unit with two fresh faces at running back. Latavius Murray and rookie Dalvin Cook will usher in the post-Peterson era in the Vikings backfield.

The Saints shut out the Houston Texans in the third preseason game with their projected defensive starters on the field for an extended period. It's just an exhibition game, but the outcome could serve the defense well, in terms of confidence, heading into the regular season.

New Orleans will put up enough points while the defense shows early improvements against a conservative offense.

Giants Win Fourth Consecutive Game Over Cowboys

Elsa/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys only lost to two clubs in the previous season—both within the division. The Giants can extend their win streak with a fourth victory over Jason Garrett's group.

The Giants retained their stout defense and added a big receiving target in wideout Brandon Marshall for the passing attack. Expect Big Blue to test the Cowboys secondary, which will field several new faces after multiple defensive backs signed elsewhere during free agency. Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli has a tough challenge in covering New York's top three wide receivers.

Ezekiel Elliott has appealed a six-game suspension and awaits word on the decision, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. In the meantime, he's eligible to practice and will conduct business as if he's playing in Sunday's contest, per ESPN.com reporter Todd Archer.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

"We're just going to prepare for the Giants, and Zeke will practice until someone tells him not to," Garrett said. "And the other guys will get ready to play."

Without Elliott, the Cowboys would lean on Darren McFadden, an experienced veteran, who saw action during the preseason in case he takes on an expanded role at the beginning of the season.

Regardless of who starts at running back for the Cowboys, the Giants defense has the personnel to limit the ground attack and rattle quarterback Dak Prescott in the pocket.