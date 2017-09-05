Tennessee Overcomes Big Night from TaQuon Marshall to Stun Georgia Tech in 2 OTs

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It took double overtime, but the Tennessee Volunteers earned a dramatic season-opening 42-41 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

John Kelly scored two touchdowns in the extra time, and the Volunteers defense stood strong against the Yellow Jackets' potential game-winning two-point conversion in the second overtime after TaQuon Marshall scored his fifth rushing touchdown.

Overtime was only possible because Tennessee scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and then blocked Shawn Davis' field-goal attempt at the end of regulation.

