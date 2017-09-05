    Tennessee Overcomes Big Night from TaQuon Marshall to Stun Georgia Tech in 2 OTs

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Darrell Taylor #19 of the Tennessee Volunteers sacks TaQuon Marshall #16 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 4, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    It took double overtime, but the Tennessee Volunteers earned a dramatic season-opening 42-41 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  

    John Kelly scored two touchdowns in the extra time, and the Volunteers defense stood strong against the Yellow Jackets' potential game-winning two-point conversion in the second overtime after TaQuon Marshall scored his fifth rushing touchdown.

    Overtime was only possible because Tennessee scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and then blocked Shawn Davis' field-goal attempt at the end of regulation.

                

