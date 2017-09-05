WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from September 4

WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from September 4September 5, 2017
The road to No Mercy on September 24 rolled through Omaha, Nebraska, Monday night for an episode of Raw. It saw another superb performance by future Hall of Famer The Big Show, an inspiring loss by Jason Jordan, more gibberish and nonsense from Enzo Amore, and tag team tomfoolery that made the division's heels look moronic.
Big Show may have lost to Braun Strowman in the night's steel-cage main event, but he did so with a grace and selflessness that further cemented his status as the greatest giant of his generation. Maybe ever.
Jordan put in a valiant effort against John Cena that nearly saw him score the biggest victory of his career.
Enzo Amore's latest exploits in the cruiserweight division inspired nothing but head-shaking while the heels tag teams that populated Monday's broadcast had their credibility called into question as they were outshined and outclassed by champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose en route to status as the night's most laughable losers.
Delve deeper into why those Superstars earned the labels they did with this recap of the September 4 episode of Raw.
Winner: Big Show
Every once in a while, Big Show delivers a performance that reminds the WWE Universe why he is one of the greatest giants to ever a lace a pair of boots.
That was the case Monday night as him and Braun Strowman tore the house down inside a steel cage, delivering a superb heavyweight main event that saw The World's Largest Athlete put The Monster Among Men over as strongly as imaginable.
The big man endured tremendous punishment in the name of putting his younger, stronger opponent over, including a massive superplex that did not even budge the ring.
In the end, he went down to the running powerslam and then was thrown through the side of the cage as Strowman continued his path of destruction ahead of his No Mercy showdown with Lesnar.
Big Show has been a consummate professional for a long time, and Monday night, he gave of himself to ensure the future of the industry. That is the selflessness that others in his position could benefit from exhibiting on occasion.
Losers: Heel Tag Teams
Monday night, Raw tag team champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose battled Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows while former titleholders Sheamus and Cesaro watched from ringside.
One would assume The Celtic Warrior and Swiss Superman would have interfered and cost Rollins and Ambrose the match, adding to their rivalry ahead of their rematch at No Mercy.
Instead, the interference backfired and the champions picked up an unnecessary win over a team in need of a spark.
Gallows and Anderson, as well as Sheamus and Cesaro, looked stupid and incompetent as the tried to cheat their way to a win but were unable to overcome the mighty Ambrose-Rollins pairing.
Yes, the tag champions experienced major success as singles stars and have beaten every top guy in the WWE. The company sees them as elite and that is understandable. What is not is sacrificing the entire tag team division to put them further over.
The heels all looked stupid and incompetent Monday night, and their brawl after the match did not help matters.
Especially in the case of Gallows and Anderson, who could not only not capitalize on interference but also got their asses handed to them after the bell.
Not at all the surest way to guarantee an act's success.
Winner: Jason Jordan
Jason Jordan is a winner following Monday's competitive match with John Cena.
For now.
The former NCAA wrestler grounded Cena, outwrestled him and nearly scored an unfathomable victory over the franchise star. Though he lost, he came away from the bout much stronger and more convincing than he would have had he scored a win off of interference or in a fluky manner.
Jordan hung with the best the industry has to offer and endured the same fate guys like CM Punk, Randy Orton, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Rock and Chris Jericho, did and there is no dishonor in that.
Going forward, though, WWE Creative should have a clear idea of what the endgame is in Jordan's case.
Does he eventually win the big one, prove he belongs and make his illegitimate daddy proud?
Or is this one of those cases where he mixes it up with every major star Raw has to offer, loses to all of them and disappears into obscurity as part of the mangled mess of midcarders on Monday nights?
That is the question to watch as the company attempts whatever it is trying to do with Jordan.
Loser: Enzo Amore
Enzo Amore is a loser because his weaknesses are exposed every time he shares the ring with someone like Cedric Alexander or Tony Nese. Sure, WWE Creative has assembled a character for Amore that basically suggests he knows he sucks and that is why he cheats to win but that does not change the fact that the Certified G is routinely sharing the ring with someone better and more talented than him.
There will be those who say his ability to talk and entertain has earned him his push in the cruiserweight division but that argument loses validity when he goes out in front of an audience, runs his mouth for 10 minutes too long and proceeds to stink it up between the ropes.
Amore's silver tongue was once his saving grace. He was engaging, funny and enjoyable to watch. Recently, though, overexposure and an attitude anything but endearing has created a character that, to put it bluntly, is kind of a pain in the ass.
Unfortunately, it looks like WWE Creative is serious about pushing him, especially considering the Eddie Guerrero-inspired "cheat to win" character it has handed to him.