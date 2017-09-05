WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from September 4

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The road to No Mercy on September 24 rolled through Omaha, Nebraska, Monday night for an episode of Raw. It saw another superb performance by future Hall of Famer The Big Show, an inspiring loss by Jason Jordan, more gibberish and nonsense from Enzo Amore, and tag team tomfoolery that made the division's heels look moronic.

Big Show may have lost to Braun Strowman in the night's steel-cage main event, but he did so with a grace and selflessness that further cemented his status as the greatest giant of his generation. Maybe ever.

Jordan put in a valiant effort against John Cena that nearly saw him score the biggest victory of his career.

Enzo Amore's latest exploits in the cruiserweight division inspired nothing but head-shaking while the heels tag teams that populated Monday's broadcast had their credibility called into question as they were outshined and outclassed by champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose en route to status as the night's most laughable losers.

Delve deeper into why those Superstars earned the labels they did with this recap of the September 4 episode of Raw.