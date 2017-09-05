5 Best Options to Challenge The Miz for IC Title at WWE No Mercy 2017

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The card for WWE No Mercy 2017 is starting to fill up, but one of the matches still yet to be decided on is who will challenge The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship.

This week's edition of Monday Night Raw saw Jeff Hardy's title shot go awry, opening the field up for any number of potential competitors to fill in the blank as the next person in line.

After the abysmal situation surrounding The Miz at SummerSlam, more care needs to be taken to ensure something equally or more damaging doesn't happen again at the next pay-per-view.

This means WWE cannot simply wait until the go-home episode of Raw to announce something the company has put little to no effort into planning—or worse, decide at the last minute a day or so before the event.

When deciding the best course to plot, it's important to remember how limited WWE's options really are at the moment.

Some Superstars are injured, others are already involved in storylines and some of the best possible choices are currently over on SmackDown being wasted, so these conditions aren't ideal.

Still, there are a few decent ways WWE could handle the Intercontinental Championship title picture for No Mercy, so let's take a look at some of those options.