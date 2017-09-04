    J.D. Martinez Becomes 18th Player in MLB History to Hit 4 Home Runs in a Game

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2017

    DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 02: J.D. Martinez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning at Coors Field on September 2, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Joe Mahoney/Getty Images)
    Joe Mahoney/Getty Images

    The Arizona Diamondbacks needed someone to shoulder the offensive load during Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reported Paul Goldschmidt would be out with an elbow injury, and J.D. Martinez responded in a major way.

    According to MLB Stat of the Day, Martinez became the 18th player in league history to drill four home runs in a single game during Arizona's 13-0 win:

    Martinez isn't the first player to accomplish the feat this season, as Cincinnati Reds utility man Scooter Gennett hit four home runs against the St. Louis Cardinals in a June contest.

    Monday's game was scoreless in the fourth inning when Martinez blasted his first of four dingers to make it 2-0. He then stretched it to 3-0 in the seventh with a solo shot, and by the time his third homer landed in the eighth, it was 7-0 in Arizona's favor:

    Martinez—who Arizona acquired from the Detroit Tigers via trade this season—now has 34 home runs in 2017. He is another four-homer game away from tying his career high, which he set in 2015 with 38 as a member of the Tigers.

    The record-tying performance Monday comes in the thick of the National League wild-card race, which Arizona has firmly asserted itself in with an 11-game winning streak. The 80-58 Diamondbacks are 6.5 games ahead of the Colorado Rockies for the top wild-card spot and a full eight games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers.

    Arizona appears destined for the playoffs, where it can make serious noise if Martinez continues to hit home runs at such an impressive rate.

    Related

      Arizona Diamondbacks logo
      Arizona Diamondbacks

      J.D. Martinez Ties MLB Record with 4 HRs in D-backs' Rout of Dodgers

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Angels Use AL Record 12 Pitchers to Top A's in 11 Innings

      Jeff Fletcher
      via Orange County Register
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Giancarlo Breaks Broadcast Camera with 53rd HR

      Rivea Ruff
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Pirates Agree to New Contract with Hurdle

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report