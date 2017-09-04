Lonzo Ball Gets Guest-Starring Role on Next Season of 'Fuller House'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball can now add professional acting credits to his list of accolades.

The rookie Laker will appear alongside the Tanners on the upcoming season of Netflix sitcom Fuller House, a popular spinoff of 90s classic Full House.



Ball's first acting gig should prove to be a rather easy one, as Entertainment Weekly reports the player will be portraying himself in one episode. He appears at the Tanner-Fuller residence looking to recruit a household member to his new organization.



Ball is no stranger to cameras, as he's already the subject of an online reality show, Ball In The Family, alongside his brothers and father LaVar Ball.