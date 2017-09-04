    Lonzo Ball Gets Guest-Starring Role on Next Season of 'Fuller House'

    Rivea RuffContributorSeptember 4, 2017

    TARRYTOWN, NY - AUGUST 11: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a portrait during the 2017 NBA rookie photo shoot on August 11, 2017 at the Madison Square Garden Training Facility in Tarrytown, New York.
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

    Lonzo Ball can now add professional acting credits to his list of accolades. 

    The rookie Laker will appear alongside the Tanners on the upcoming season of Netflix sitcom Fuller House, a popular spinoff of 90s classic Full House.

    Ball's first acting gig should prove to be a rather easy one, as Entertainment Weekly reports the player will be portraying himself in one episode. He appears at the Tanner-Fuller residence looking to recruit a household member to his new organization. 

    Ball is no stranger to cameras, as he's already the subject of an online reality show, Ball In The Family, alongside his brothers and father LaVar Ball. 

