WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 4

Credit: WWE.com

The ring was reinforced and surrounded by a massive steel cage for the main event of Monday's show featuring No. 1 contender Braun Strowman and Big Show. It would be Strowman's very first steel cage match, according to commentator Michael Cole.

Big Show survived an early onslaught and sent The Monster Among Men into the sides of the cage, asking him how the steel tasted.

Show survived a big superplex attempt, shoving Strowman to the mat below. A top-rope elbow drop from The World's Largest Athlete drew expletive-laced chants of awe. The giant inched toward the door, but Strowman slammed the door on his head.

Big Show answered by slamming the door back in Strowman's face.

The babyface set his opponent up for the chokeslam, but Strowman countered with a DDT. Moments later, the big man finally executed his vaunted finisher, but the top contender to Raw's most prestigious title kicked out at two.

Big Show climbed to the top of the cage, but Strowman pulled him down, raking his body against the steel.

After teasing it earlier in the bout, Strowman executed a perfect superplex that popped the crowd.

Strowman finished Show off with a running powerslam and scored a hard-fought, physical match.

After the match, the victor promised Brock Lesnar he would suffer a similar fate at No Mercy before slamming Show through the side of the cage in a dazzling image.

Result

Braun Strowman defeated Big Show.

Grade

A+

Analysis

This was a war.

Big Show and Strowman have strong in-ring chemistry and, more importantly, have demonstrated an understanding of what fans want to see out of two athletes their size. They do not want lumbering punches and kicks. They want a high-impact match that sees the giants work outside of their comfort zones, working a match style closer to that of the rest of the roster than a typical slugfest.

They also want to see the sheer size and power of the performers on display.

Big Show and Strowman used counters and near-falls to keep the fans invested while pummeling each other with high-impact power moves that fit their characters.

The result was an engaging match that told a story and ended after a jaw-dropping superplex.

Strowman looks like a worldbeater, and the closing spot, with Show exploding through the side of the cage, was fantastically done.