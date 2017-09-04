    Sebastian Janikowski Reportedly Asked by Raiders to Rework Contract

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2017

    TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 30: Kicker Sebastian Janikowski #11 of the Oakland Raiders reacts after missing a 54-yard field goal as time expired at the end of the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime of an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 30, 2016 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
    Brian Blanco/Getty Images

    Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski's immediate future with the team is reportedly hanging in the balance.

    On Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported the Raiders and Janikowski "are in a contractual standoff that could dictate whether or not the two sides spend this season together." According to Schefter, the Raiders want their veteran kicker to rework his contract set to pay him $4 million in 2017, but he has refused thus far.

    Schefter said the impasse could be decided by Tuesday with the Florida State product either reworking the contract or the team shifting to a new kicker for the first time since it drafted him in the first round in 2000.

    There is also a looming deadline for the team from a financial perspective:

    Schefter cited ESPN's Field Yates when noting Mike Nugent, Josh Lambo and Marshall Koehn worked out for the Raiders on Monday as potential replacements should Janikowski's time with the Raiders come to an end.

    Janikowski, who was a 2011 Pro Bowler, has become synonymous with the Oakland kicking game given his lengthy tenure. He went 29-of-35, including 10-of-11 from 40 through 49 yards, on field goals last season and has appeared in 268 games with the franchise—the most in Raiders history.

