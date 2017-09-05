Week 1 Fantasy Football Projections: Top 100 Stat Predictions for Season Opener

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The draft is of the utmost importance when forming a fantasy football team, but scouring the waiver wire and deciding your weekly starting lineup based on matchups are vital too.

It's crucial to check out the schedule and see which games are fantasy friendly and which ones look daunting. From there, deciding who to play should be fairly easy.

Here's a look at predictions for the top 100 fantasy producers in Week 1. The players below are split up by position and ranked accordingly. Also, you'll find write-ups on one player (or team) in each section that has a favorable matchup this week.

Quarterback

1. Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) vs. Oakland Raiders: 300 yards, 3 TD, 40 rushing yards, 1 Rush TD (32 points)

2. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 350 yards, 4 TD (30 points)

3. Derek Carr (Oakland Raiders) vs. Tennessee Titans: 350 yards, 3 TD (28 points)

4. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 250 yards, 2 TD, 40 rushing yards, 1 Rush TD (28 points)

5. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Green Bay Packers: 325 yards, 3 TD, 30 rushing yards (28 points)

6. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Chicago Bears: 300 yards, 3 TD (24 points)

7. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Washington Redskins: 250 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT (21 points)

8. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 300 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (19 points)

9. DeShone Kizer (Cleveland Browns) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 175 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 30 rushing yards (19 points)

10. Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cleveland Browns: 250 yards, 2 TD (18 points)

11. Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Miami Dolphins: 250 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (17 points)

12. Kirk Cousins (Washington Redskins) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 250 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (17 points)

13. Carson Palmer (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Detroit Lions: 225 yards, 2 TD (17 points)

14. Sam Bradford (Minnesota Vikings) vs. New Orleans Saints: 225 yards, 2 TD (17 points)

15. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. New York Giants: 225 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 30 rushing yards (15 points)

16. Eli Manning (New York Giants) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 200 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

17. Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Denver Broncos: 200 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (13 points)

18. Jay Cutler (Miami Dolphins) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 200 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (13 points)

19. Tom Savage (Houston Texans) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 175 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

20. Matt Stafford (Detroit Lions) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 200 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (11 points)

The San Francisco 49ers' pass defense ranked 28th in the NFL last year, per Football Outsiders. That should bode well for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's chances to have a big game in the season opener.

Newton had offseason shoulder surgery, but head coach Ron Rivera told David Newton of ESPN.com that he's "ready" to go for the start of the season.

The former Auburn Tiger is just two years removed from an MVP season. Last year was certainly disappointing for Newton and the Panthers, but the offense looks much improved on paper thanks in part to running back Christian McCaffrey.

Led by Newton, Carolina should cruise to an early win.

Running Back

1. David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Detroit Lions: 150 rushing yards, 5 catches, 60 receiving yards, 2 TD (33 points)

2. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cleveland Browns: 130 rushing yards, 5 catches, 50 yards, 2 TD (30 points)

3. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 70 rushing yards, 5 catches, 50 yards, 2 TD (24 points)

4. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. New York Jets: 150 rushing yards, 4 catches, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

5. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Denver Broncos: 70 rushing yards, 2 catches, 20 yards, 2 TD (21 points)

6. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Chicago Bears: 80 rushing yards, 5 catches, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

7. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 100 rushing yards, 3 catches, 30 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

8. Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings) vs. New Orleans Saints: 80 rushing yards, 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

9. DeMarco Murray (Tennessee Titans) vs. Oakland Raiders: 80 rushing yards, 3 catches, 30 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

10. Lamar Miller (Houston Texans) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 70 rushing yards, 2 catches, 20 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

11. Ty Montgomery (Green Bay Packers): 45 rushing yards, 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (14.5 points)

12. Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 60 rushing yards, 2 catches, 20 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

13. Ameer Abdullah (Detroit Lions) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 50 rushing yards, 3 catches, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

14. Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD (12 points)

15. LeGarrette Blount (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Washington Redskins: 50 rushing yards, 1 TD (11 points)

16. Tevin Coleman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Chicago Bears: 30 rushing yards, 3 catches, 50 receiving yards (8 points)

17. Paul Perkins (New York Giants) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 60 rushing yards, 2 catches, 20 yards (8 points)

Football Outsiders notes that the New Orleans Saints were ranked last in defense against pass-catching running backs last year. That could mean a big game for Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in a home tilt with New Orleans on Monday night.

Cook can make plays in the air. In his final year at Florida State, he caught 33 passes for 488 yards and a touchdown in 13 games.

The Saints defense should be better this year, but it will still have a problem with talented running backs who double as pass-catching threats.

Wide Receiver

1. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Green Bay Packers: 10 catches, 150 yards, 2 TD (27 points)

2. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 6 catches, 130 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

3. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Miami Dolphins: 12 catches, 130 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

4. Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) vs. Tennessee Titans: 8 catches, 120 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

5. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Chicago Bears: 9 catches, 120 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

6. Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 4 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

7. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cleveland Browns: 7 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

8. Terrelle Pryor (Washington Redskins) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 8 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

9. Martavis Bryant (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cleveland Browns: 3 catches, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

10. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Detroit Lions: 8 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

11. Corey Coleman (Cleveland Browns) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 5 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

12. DeVante Parker (Miami Dolphins) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

13. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Baltimore Ravens: 5 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD (13.5 points)

14. Kelvin Benjamin (Carolina Panthers) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

15. Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 5 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

16. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

17. Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

18. Rishard Matthews (Tennessee Titans) vs. Oakland Raiders: 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

19. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Denver Broncos: 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

20. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Minnesota Vikings: 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

21. Jeremy Maclin (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

22. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs): 20 rushing yards, 5 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

23. Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Washington Redskins: 6 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

24. Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

25. Eric Decker (Tennessee Titans) vs. Oakland Raiders: 4 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

26. Kenny Britt (Cleveland Browns) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

27. Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) vs. New Orleans Saints: 3 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (10 points)

28. Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) vs. New Orleans Saints: 8 catches, 70 yards (7 points)

29. Jamison Crowder (Washington Redskins) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 5 catches, 70 yards (7 points)

Per Pro Football Focus, Green Bay Packers starting cornerbacks Quinten Rollins and Davon House were graded among the worst in the league at their position this year. On the flip side, Seattle Seahawks wideout Doug Baldwin, who they will be facing off against on Sunday, was seventh in the NFL.

The edge goes to Baldwin in that matchup, who could have a big day at Lambeau Field. Last year, the Seahawks went into Lambeau Field in December and got crushed. But the team was banged up, and December in Green Bay is never a friendly environment.

Week 1 in September is a different story, and that could lead to a nice offensive day for the 'Hawks.

Tight End

1. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Washington Redskins: 9 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

2. Greg Olsen (Carolina Panthers) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 6 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

3. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) vs. New Orleans Saints: 8 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

4. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

5. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Green Bay Packers: 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

6. Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

7. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) vs. Tennessee Titans: 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

8. Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Miami Dolphins: 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

9. Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Denver Broncos: 3 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

10. Martellus Bennett (Green Bay Packers) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4 catches, 45 yards, 1 TD (10.5 points)

11. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs): vs. New England Patriots: 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (10 points)

12. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) vs. Oakland Raiders: 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (10 points)

13. Tyler Eifert (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Baltimore Ravens: 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (10 points)

14. Evan Engram (New York Giants) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 3 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (10 points)

15. Eric Ebron (Detroit Lions) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 3 catches, 30 yards, 1 TD (9 points)

16. Jason Witten (Dallas Cowboys) vs. New York Giant: 3 catches, 30 yards, 1 TD (9 points)

The Dallas Cowboys ranked third-worst in the NFL against tight ends last season, according to Football Outsiders. That gives New York Giants rookie Evan Engram a chance to showcase his talents on Sunday Night Football this week.

Engram has been impressive thus far. The second-round pick made good impressions in the preseason and has developed a good rapport with quarterback Eli Manning, as noted by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

It's also a good sign that legendary Giants tight end Mark Bavaro, who won two Super Bowls with the Giants, sang Engram's praises to Art Stapleton of The Record recently.

Keep an eye out for Engram, who could very well be the Giants' second-leading receiver this year behind wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

Kicker

1. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 1 FG (40-49), 2 FG (50-plus), 1 PAT (15 points)

2. Dustin Hopkins (Washington Redskins) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 3 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (14 points)

3. Younghoe Koo (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Denver Broncos: 3 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (14 points)

4. Steven Hauschka (Buffalo Bills) vs. New York Jets: 1 FG (30-39), 2 FG (40-49), 1 PAT (12 points)

5. Sebastian Janikowski (Oakland Raiders) vs. Tennessee Titans: 1 FG (40-49), 1 FG (30-39), 3 PAT (10 points)

6. Dan Bailey (Dallas Cowboys) vs. New York Giants: 1 FG (40-49), 1 FG (50-plus), 1 PAT (10 points)

7. Nick Folk (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Miami Dolphins: 1 FG (30-39), 1 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (9 points)

8. Chandler Catanzaro (New York Jets) vs. Buffalo Bills: 2 FG (40-49) (8 points)

9. Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) vs. Minnesota Vikings: 1 FG (30-39), 1 FG (40-49), 1 PAT (8 points)

10. Connor Barth (Chicago Bears) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 1 FG (30-39), 1 FG (40-49), 1 PAT (8 points)

11. Greg Zuerlein (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 1 FG (50-plus), 3 PAT (8 points)

12. Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cleveland Browns: 1 FG (40-plus), 4 PAT (8 points)

If you're trying to decide between kickers on the waiver wire or in drafts, give an edge to those who play indoors or in warm-weather environments where the elements should be less of a factor.

For this week, Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey could have a big game. With or without running back Ezekiel Elliott, whose status for this game is still up in the air, Dallas may struggle to find the end zone against a tough Giants defense. Last year, they only scored one touchdown per game in two matchups with the G-Men.

The Cowboys' leading scorer against the Giants last year was Bailey, who knocked in four field goals at home in the 2016 season opener, a 20-19 loss. Could we see a similar scenario develop this time around?

Defense/Special Teams

1. Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 TD, 1-6 PA (26 points)

2. Carolina Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers: 5 sacks, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD, 7-13 PA (19 points)

3. Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts: 4 sacks, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD, 7-13 PA (18 points)

4. Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, 1-6 PA (16 points)

5. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: 4 sacks, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, 14-20 PA (11 points)

6. New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: 2 sacks, 1 interception, 7-13 PA (8 points)

7. Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears: 2 sacks, 1 interception, 7-13 PA (8 points)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to struggle to hit double digits Sunday. It is a nightmare matchup for the Jags, who will face two of the league's best pass-rushers in J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney. They along with linebackers Brian Cushing and Whitney Mercilus make this defense formidable.

Although running back Leonard Fournette looks like the real deal and should have a very good career, he won't be much of a factor if the Jags fall behind early.