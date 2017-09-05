Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Flex and PPR Listings for Top 50 Players

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On December 4, 2016, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry caught 11 passes for 87 yards and no touchdowns in a 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Although the team result was disappointing, Landry had a pretty good game.

On the fantasy football field, Landry's output varied greatly depending on the league type. In standard leagues, Landry managed a so-so 8.7 points per game. But in full-point-per-reception leagues, Landry scored a very solid 19.7 points, which any fantasy player will take from a wide receiver.

When making start-sit or waiver-wire decisions each week, keep your league type in the back of your mind. Players like Landry and Minnesota Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs are very valuable in PPR but not as much in standard.

On the flip side, big-time playmakers and deep threats such as the New England Patriots' Chris Hogan could be great in standard, but they don't accumulate enough targets to be as valuable in PPR.

Here's a look at Week 1 flex rankings for standard and PPR leagues, alongside notes on three players.

Standard Flex Ranking Projections

1. RB David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Detroit Lions: 150 rushing yards, 5 catches, 60 receiving yards, 2 TD (33 points)

2. RB Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cleveland Browns: 130 rushing yards, 5 catches, 50 yards, 2 TD (30 points)

3. WR Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Green Bay Packers: 10 catches, 150 yards, 2 TD (27 points)

4. RB Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 70 rushing yards, 5 catches, 50 yards, 2 TD (24 points)

5. RB LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. New York Jets: 150 rushing yards, 4 catches, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

6. RB Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Denver Broncos: 70 rushing yards, 2 catches, 20 yards, 2 TD (21 points)

7. WR Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 6 catches, 130 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

8. WR Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Miami Dolphins: 12 catches, 130 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

9. RB Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Chicago Bears: 80 rushing yards, 5 catches, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

10. RB Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 100 rushing yards, 3 catches, 30 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

11. RB Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings) vs. New Orleans Saints: 80 rushing yards, 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

12. WR Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) vs. Tennessee Titans: 8 catches, 120 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

13. WR Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Chicago Bears: 9 catches, 120 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

14. RB DeMarco Murray (Tennessee Titans) vs. Oakland Raiders: 80 rushing yards, 3 catches, 30 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

15. WR Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 4 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

16. WR Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cleveland Browns: 7 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

17. RB Lamar Miller (Houston Texans) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 70 rushing yards, 2 catches, 20 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

18. TE Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Washington Redskins: 9 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

19. RB Ty Montgomery (Green Bay Packers): 45 rushing yards, 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (14.5 points)

20. TE Greg Olsen (Carolina Panthers) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 6 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

21. TE Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) vs. New Orleans Saints: 8 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

22. WR Terrelle Pryor (Washington Redkins) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 8 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

23. WR Martavis Bryant (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cleveland Browns: 3 catches, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

24. RB Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 60 rushing yards, 2 catches, 20 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

25. WR Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Detroit Lions: 8 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

26. WR Corey Coleman (Cleveland Browns) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 5 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

27. RB Ameer Abdullah (Detroit Lions) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 50 rushing yards, 3 catches, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

28. WR A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Baltimore Ravens: 5 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD (13.5 points)

29. WR Kelvin Benjamin (Carolina Panthers) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

30. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 5 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

31. WR DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

32. WR Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

33. TE Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

34. TE Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Green Bay Packers: 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

35. WR Rishard Matthews (Tennessee Titans) vs. Oakland Raiders: 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

36. TE Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

37. WR Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Denver Broncos: 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

38. RB Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD (12 points)

39. WR Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Minnesota Vikings: 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

40. WR Jeremy Maclin (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

41. WR Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs): 20 rushing yards, 5 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

42. TE Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) vs. Tennessee Titans: 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

43. TE Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Miami Dolphins: 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

44. WR Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Washington Redskins: 6 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

45. TE Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Denver Broncos: 3 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

46. WR Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

47. WR Eric Decker (Tennessee Titans) vs. Oakland Raiders: 4 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

48. TE Martellus Bennett (Green Bay Packers) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4 catches, 45 yards, 1 TD (10.5 points)

49. TE Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs): vs. New England Patriots: 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (10 points)

50. TE Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) vs. Oakland Raiders: 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (10 points)

PPR Flex Rankings

1. RB David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Detroit Lions: 150 rushing yards, 5 catches, 60 receiving yards, 2 TD (38 points)

2. WR Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Green Bay Packers: 10 catches, 150 yards, 2 TD (37 points)

3. RB Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cleveland Browns: 130 rushing yards, 5 catches, 50 yards, 2 TD (35 points)

4. WR Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Miami Dolphins: 12 catches, 130 yards, 1 TD (31 points)

5. RB Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 70 rushing yards, 5 catches, 50 yards, 2 TD (29 points)

6. RB LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. New York Jets: 150 rushing yards, 4 catches, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (28 points)

7. WR Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Chicago Bears: 9 catches, 120 yards, 1 TD (27 points)

8. WR Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) vs. Tennessee Titans: 8 catches, 120 yards, 1 TD (26 points)

9. WR Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 6 catches, 130 yards, 1 TD (25 points)

10. TE Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Washington Redskins: 9 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

11. RB Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Chicago Bears: 80 rushing yards, 5 catches, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

12. RB Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Denver Broncos: 70 rushing yards, 2 catches, 20 yards, 2 TD (23 points)

13. RB Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 100 rushing yards, 3 catches, 30 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

14. RB Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings) vs. New Orleans Saints: 80 rushing yards, 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

15. WR Terrelle Pryor (Washington Redkins) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 8 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

16. WR Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cleveland Browns: 7 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

17. TE Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) vs. New Orleans Saints: 8 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

18. WR Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Detroit Lions: 8 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

19. RB DeMarco Murray (Tennessee Titans) vs. Oakland Raiders: 80 rushing yards, 3 catches, 30 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

20. WR Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 4 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

21. WR Corey Coleman (Cleveland Browns) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 5 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

22. WR Kelvin Benjamin (Carolina Panthers) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

23. WR A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Baltimore Ravens: 5 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD (18.5 points)

24. RB Ty Montgomery (Green Bay Packers): 45 rushing yards, 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (18.5 points)

25. TE Greg Olsen (Carolina Panthers) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 6 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

26. WR Rishard Matthews (Tennessee Titans) vs. Oakland Raiders: 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

27. TE Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

28. WR DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

29. TE Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Green Bay Packers: 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

30. WR Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Minnesota Vikings: 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

31. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 5 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

32. WR Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

33. RB Ameer Abdullah (Detroit Lions) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 50 rushing yards, 3 catches, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

34. WR Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Denver Broncos: 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

35. WR Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Washington Redskins: 6 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

36. WR Martavis Bryant (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cleveland Browns: 3 catches, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

37. TE Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

38. RB Lamar Miller (Houston Texans) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 70 rushing yards, 2 catches, 20 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

39. WR Jeremy Maclin (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

40. WR Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs): 20 rushing yards, 5 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

41. TE Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) vs. Tennessee Titans: 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

42. WR Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

43. RB Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 60 rushing yards, 2 catches, 20 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

44. TE Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Miami Dolphins: 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

45. WR Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) vs. New Orleans Saints: 8 catches, 70 yards (15 points)

46. WR Michael Crabtree (Oakland Raiders) vs. Tennessee Titans: 4 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

47. WR Eric Decker (Tennessee Titans) vs. Oakland Raiders: 4 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

48. WR Emmanuel Sanders (Denver Broncos) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 4 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

49. TE Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Denver Broncos: 3 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

50. TE Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs): vs. New England Patriots: 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

Ty Montgomery

Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery is one of the more interesting players in the league. He's a versatile threat who transitioned to the position from wideout, making him a Swiss-Army knife in the backfield.

The former Stanford star racked up a few interesting stat lines last year, most notably one against the Chicago Bears where he caught 10 passes for 66 yards and rushed for 60 more.

He'll face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and they look like a Super Bowl contender with a great defense yet again.

However, the Vegas sportsbooks think this one might be a shootout, as the matchup has the highest over-under total (51) on the board, per OddsShark.

Montgomery could play a big part in lighting up the scoreboard if that number comes close to fruition. The secondary may give Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the wideouts fits, so Montgomery could be catching some short passes out of the backfield to keep the chains moving.

Christian McCaffrey

Another former Stanford Cardinal, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, could be in the same boat. He was a dual threat on Stanford's offense, as he was capable of running between the tackles and catching passes too.

In three years at Stanford, McCaffrey rushed for 3,922 yards and 21 touchdowns and caught 99 passes for 1,206 yards and 10 more scores.

During the preseason, McCaffrey did a little of everything, as he was asked to run between the tackles for tough gains in addition to making plays through the air.

Although he is sharing running back duties with Jonathan Stewart, McCaffrey should see a lot of playing time, especially because he may moonlight a bit in the slot too.

A matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, who gave up 46 points to Carolina last year, is a plus for the rookie runner on Sunday.

Larry Fitzgerald

The future Hall of Famer is still going in his 14th NFL season with the Arizona Cardinals. Fitzgerald had another productive year in 2016 at the age of 33, catching 107 passes for 1,023 yards and six touchdowns.

When the matchups are favorable, expect Fitzgerald to build on his resume. Per Pro Football Reference, he was second in the league last year in red-zone targets inside the 10-yard line, behind only Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Clearly Fitzgerald and Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer have a good rapport, so expect those red-zone looks to continue this season.

Fitzgerald faces the Detroit Lions, who Football Outsiders ranked last in pass defense in 2016, on Sunday. Expect the 34-year-old to have a good day at the office.