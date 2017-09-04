Alexa Bliss vs Sasha Banks for Raw Women's Title Announced for WWE No Mercy 2017

Credit: WWE.com

WWE ring announcer Mike Rome announced on WWE's official Twitter account Sasha Banks will challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at No Mercy on Sept. 24 in Los Angeles.

Banks lost the title to Bliss in a singles match last week on Raw.

A rematch between Bliss and Banks was to be expected since Banks had a rematch clause she could exercise after dropping the championship.

It would appear, though, that WWE has already begun shifting its focus toward a feud pitting Bliss against Nia Jax after Nia attacked the champion following the Raw main event last week. It's seemingly only a matter of time before Nia is carrying the Raw women's title.

The specter of Asuka looms as well. She surrendered the NXT Women's Championship last month, and Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported she's destined to join the Raw roster. The Empress of Tomorrow is still recovering from a broken collarbone, but she should make an immediate impact on Raw when she's healthy enough to return to the ring.

On its own, Banks vs. Bliss is a solid addition to what is already a really strong No Mercy card. Braun Strowman will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, and John Cena and Roman Reigns will face off in what is one of the few dream matches left among the stars on WWE's active roster.