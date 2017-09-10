Tyrod Taylor Will Play in Week 1 vs. Jets After Concussion

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills will have Tyrod Taylor on the field when they open the 2017 NFL regular season against the New York Jets on Sunday.

There had been doubt about his availability after he suffered a concussion in the Bills' 13-9 preseason defeat to the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 26.

"With any starter, it gets to the point in the week where you got to say, 'Hey, we're going to have to go one way or the other,'" Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said Monday, per ESPN.com's Mike Rodak. "We'll cross that road when we come to it at this point."

The Bills shared a photo of Taylor practicing with the team Monday:

WKBW's Joe Buscaglia also noted the seventh-year passer seemed like he'd be healthy enough to go this weekend:

The Jets are in rebuilding mode. They released expensive veterans such as Eric Decker and David Harris and traded Sheldon Richardson this summer. New York also has arguably the worst quarterback situation in the NFL, with Josh McCown, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg the team's three options.

Buffalo would have a good chance of winning even without Taylor under center, but having him start Sunday will be a plus for a passing game that underwent an offseason upheaval.

Three of the Bills' top four receivers from a year ago are gone. The team traded Sammy Watkins and allowed Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin to leave in free agency. But Buffalo selected Zay Jones in the second round of the 2017 draft, signed Andre Holmes and acquired Jordan Matthews in a trade with Philadelphia.

McDermott and offensive coordinator Rick Dennison are in their first year with the team as well.

Taylor is learning the new offense and becoming acquainted with his new teammates just like rookie Nathan Peterman is. Though Peterman showed promise in the preseason, Taylor earned the starting spot by throwing for 3,023 yards and 17 touchdowns with just six interceptions and running for another 580 yards and six scores last year.

Taylor puts the Bills in the best position to start their season with a victory.