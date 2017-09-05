Final Win-Loss Predictions for Pittsburgh Steelers' 2017 Schedule

1 of 17

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Week 1: At Cleveland Browns

W, 13-10

Though the Steelers have lost to divisional rivals the Cleveland Browns only five times since the year 2000 (most recently in 2014), this year's version of Cleveland's team might not be so easy to knock off.

The Browns defense might just be the most talented and deep they've been since returning to the league in 1999, a combination of savvy recent drafting and player acquisition as well as the hiring of Gregg Williams earlier this year to serve as defensive coordinator. The preseason result, at least, was the Browns winning all four games and holding their opponents to a combined 29 points.

Yes, the regular season is different than the preseason. But Cleveland's performance during the summer at least implies the Steelers may have to put up more of a fight against the Browns this year than in seasons previous.

Further, the combination of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, receivers Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant and running back Le'Veon Bell have not been on the field together since 2015, with Bell sitting out the entire summer and Bryant spending all of the 2016 season suspended. There may be some rust there which also keeps the Steelers' point total down.

Still, the Steelers should emerge with a close win in a low-scoring game. At the very least, a rusty Steelers offense remains at an advantage over Cleveland's, which features a slew of young players including rookie DeShone Kizer at quarterback.