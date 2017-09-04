Ezekiel Elliott: Tiffany Thompson Revealed Lucky Whitehead Relationship

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

New revelations continue to come to light as Ezekiel Elliott appeals his six-game suspension.

According to Kate Hairopolous of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys running back said that his accuser, Tiffany Thompson, also had a relationship with former teammate Lucky Whitehead during the 2016 season.

When asked about Whitehead in a November 30 interview with the NFL's director of investigations Kia Roberts, Thompson said, "He and I started talking over social media. We weren't really dating. Ezekiel found out, and I blocked Lucky from my phone."

Elliott's suspension is based on the league's investigation into Thompson's accusation of repeated domestic violence in July of 2016. He appealed the discipline and is currently awaiting a ruling from arbitrator Harold Henderson.

As part of the appeal hearing, Elliott said he felt harassed by Thompson over the past year after he ended their relationship.

The 22-year-old mentioned a specific incident following the team's Week 10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers:

"I received like 15 texts from an unknown number, and the texts were screen shots of text messages between Tiffany and one of my current teammates that play with me for the Cowboys. And then there was a picture of a hotel reservation which had her name and also his name on it. Basically, her telling me that she slept with one of my teammates the previous week while we were in Cleveland."

A testimony from Roberts confirmed Whitehead was the teammate in question.

Whitehead had spent the past two seasons with the Cowboys, but was released by the team this offseason after the team learned of a warrant for his arrest. However, it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

The receiver was picked up by the New York Jets, but he suffered a broken foot and was eventually released.

Meanwhile, Elliott is officially out for the first six games of the year but has already filed a lawsuit against the NFL in an attempt to overturn the suspension.