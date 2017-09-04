Ex-UFC Fighter Diego Brandao Leaves Cage Mid-Fight

Gregory Payan

If you're going to throw garbage at Diego Brandao, then frankly he has better places to be.

You may remember Brandao (22-12) as the winner of Season 14 of The Ultimate Fighter, his ensuing nine-fight stint in the UFC or his first-round knockout loss to someone named Conor McGregor. He's making new memories now, though, and some of them are less auspicious than the previous ones.

Exhibit A would have to be the one he made for everyone on Monday as he faced hometown favorite Akhmed Aliev at EFN Fight Nights Global 73 in Russia. Brandao has a criminal record and a matching reputation for hot-temperedness, so perhaps it wasn't surprising when he fired a vicious illegal kick to Aliev's face during the action, prompting a referee timeout. Perhaps it was equally unsurprising (I guess) when Russian fans during said timeout started pelting him with trash.

But you know what was surprising? When Brandao up and left the cage. This was smack in the middle of the fight. He just jumped up on the top railing and vaulted himself over and walked away. He's outta here.

Brandao lost the fight via TKO (retirement). Check out the video above, courtesy of Twitter user Caposa.