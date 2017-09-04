    Titans Name Former Player Tim Shaw, Who Has ALS, as 1 of 6 Team Captains

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2017

    CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 17: Tim Shaw #59 of the Tennessee Titans waits to take the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in preseason action at Paul Brown Stadium on August 17, 2013 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
    Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

    The Tennessee Titans will have six captains for the 2017 season, but one of them stands out.

    On Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team website reported quarterback Marcus Mariota, tight end Delanie Walker, outside linebacker Brian Orakpo, linebacker Wesley Woodyard and defensive tackle Jurrell Casey will be captains. What's more, "Titan for Life" Tim Shaw will serve as a captain as well.

    Wyatt noted Shaw is a former Tennessee player who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He's made road trips with and given a motivational speech to the team.

    "It is real special for Tim to be with us," Woodyard said, per Wyatt. "Nobody knows how many days you have on this earth, and him battling ALS, it shows the courage he has to keep going on. It is amazing to have him around, and we cherish him."

    Shaw was a linebacker for the Titans from 2010 through 2012, his longest tenure with one team in the NFL. He also played for the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears after being drafted by the Panthers out of Penn State in the fifth round in 2007.

    Nina Mandell of USA Today wrote in February that Shaw was diagnosed with ALS in 2014.

