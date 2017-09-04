Justin Thomas Bests Jordan Spieth to Capture Dell Technologies Championship Win

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Justin Thomas outpaced Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman on Monday to win the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts.

Thomas finished the tournament at 17 under, three shots ahead of Spieth and four shots ahead of Leishman. According to Golf.com's Josh Berhow, he'll receive $1.575 million of the event's $8.75 million total purse.

What had been a three-horse race for much of the day turned into a foregone conclusion as Thomas, Spieth and Leishman approached the final holes. A bogey on No. 14 dropped Spieth to 15 under and in a tie with Leishman. Thomas, meanwhile, birdied No. 15 to move two strokes clear of the pair.

The PGA Tour shared a replay of Thomas' approach on the 15th hole to set up his birdie putt:

Leishman closed with back-to-back bogeys on the final two holes to take himself out of title contention. Spieth's hopes of victory hinged on his birdie putt on No. 17. His putt appeared to be on target, but the ball inched just to the right of the hole.

Spieth could be heard cursing the golfing gods on the NBC broadcast, saying, "There's no way that doesn't break," per the PGA Tour:

That opened the door for Thomas to par his way to his second trophy in three events after he claimed the PGA Championship on Aug. 13. It's also his fifth win of the 2017 season, which Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner thinks will be enough for him to claim the PGA Player of the Year award:

ESPN.com's Jason Sobel noted five victories also puts Thomas in elite company. In the past decade, Spieth, Tiger Woods and Jason Day are the only other golfers with five PGA Tour trophies in one season.

As was the case at the PGA Championship, consistency was the biggest key to Thomas' Dell Technologies Championship triumph. He carded two bogeys over the entire tournament.

Thomas also used his putting and approach game to compensate for his problems finding the fairway. According to PGATour.com, his 58.93 percent driving accuracy was tied for 58th in the tournament, but he reached 70.83 percent of the greens in regulation (tied for 13th) and gained 4.469 strokes with his putter (eighth).

That kind of all-around performance is a big reason Thomas has established himself as the golfer to beat in the Player of the Year race.

He'll have a little time to savor Monday's victory, with the BMW Championship teeing off Sept. 14. Thomas will look to atone for last year's showing, when he tied for 32nd and finished 18 shots behind champion Dustin Johnson.