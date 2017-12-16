Tevin Coleman Out vs. Buccaneers with Concussion

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2017

Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game, Sunday, November 12, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 27-7. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman has been ruled out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Week 15 with a concussion, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Coleman initially suffered the concussion against the New Orleans Saints in the Falcons' previous game.

Durability has been something of a concern for Coleman in the early portion of his career after he played 12 games as a rookie in 2015 and 13 games last year.

When healthy, he makes Atlanta a more dangerous offense because of his speed and dual-threat abilities. He tallied 520 rushing yards, 421 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2016 season as the Falcons won the NFC title and reached the Super Bowl.

He has 593 rushing yards, 245 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this year.

Coleman provides a change of pace from Devonta Freeman, so the Falcons can still rely on Freeman as their primary back but will need to turn elsewhere for depth if Coleman is to miss significant time. Terron Ward will likely be asked to shoulder more of the load until Coleman is set to return.

