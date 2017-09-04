Brock Osweiler Says Return to Broncos Was 'Top 5, If Not 3,' Day of His Life

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

After rough stretches with the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns, Brock Osweiler is happy to be back with the Denver Broncos.

"It's hard to describe in words, but being back here, practicing as a Bronco, being here at Dove Valley, probably top five, if not three, day of my life," Osweiler said Monday, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. "Today has been incredible."

Osweiler signed a one-year deal with the Broncos Monday after being released by the Browns three days earlier, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post.

The 26-year-old spent his first four seasons in Denver, starting seven games during the 2015 season. He was a backup for the run to the Super Bowl title, however, with Peyton Manning regaining his starting job.

He signed a four-year, $72 million deal in the offseason with the Texans, but he struggled mightily despite posting an 8-6 record as a starter. He threw 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions and was eventually passed on the depth chart by Tom Savage.

While a trade to the Browns offered him a new opportunity, he couldn't beat out rookie DeShone Kizer for the starting job and was released despite more than $15 million owed to him. The Broncos will now pay him the veteran minimum.

Despite his strange journey over the course of the last 18 months, Osweiler said he has no regrets about his decision to leave Denver.

"It's kind of like that old deal when you're a little kid and your mom, you know, she tells you, 'Don't touch the hot stove,'" he explained. "So, what do you have to do as a curious kid? You've got to go touch the hot stove and you learn real quick how nice that stove is when it's not hot."

He will now have a chance at a fresh start in Denver, a team that has had major questions at quarterback since Osweiler left and Manning retired. Trevor Siemian is the starter and Paxton Lynch remains a threat, but there could be significant shifts in the depth chart over the next few weeks.