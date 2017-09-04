Jason Garrett: Ezekiel Elliott Will Practice 'Until Someone Tells Him Not To'

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said his suspended running back will remain on the practice field until he is told otherwise.

"Zeke will practice until someone tells him not to," Garrett said of Ezekiel Elliott, per David Helman of the team website.

Elliott's playing status is hanging in the balance with Dallas' Sunday season opener against the New York Giants approaching.

ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported the running back had been suspended six games for violating the NFL's conduct policy because of his alleged role in a domestic violence incident in July 2016.

But the league's leading rusher in 2016 appealed the ban and issued a statement on Twitter, saying he was "both surprised and disappointed by the NFL's decision" and that he "strongly [disagreed] with the league's findings."

The Associated Press (h/t USA Today) noted Elliott has also sued the NFL in addition to appealing the ban and maintaining his innocence.

While Garrett indicated Elliott will continue to practice, the Cowboys will have to rely on the combination of Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris in the backfield during game action if the penalty holds.