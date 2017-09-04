    Jason Garrett: Ezekiel Elliott Will Practice 'Until Someone Tells Him Not To'

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2017

    ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 26: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys shakes hands with Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys during warmups before a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said his suspended running back will remain on the practice field until he is told otherwise.

    "Zeke will practice until someone tells him not to," Garrett said of Ezekiel Elliott, per David Helman of the team website.

    Elliott's playing status is hanging in the balance with Dallas' Sunday season opener against the New York Giants approaching.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported the running back had been suspended six games for violating the NFL's conduct policy because of his alleged role in a domestic violence incident in July 2016.

    But the league's leading rusher in 2016 appealed the ban and issued a statement on Twitter, saying he was "both surprised and disappointed by the NFL's decision" and that he "strongly [disagreed] with the league's findings."

    The Associated Press (h/t USA Today) noted Elliott has also sued the NFL in addition to appealing the ban and maintaining his innocence.

    While Garrett indicated Elliott will continue to practice, the Cowboys will have to rely on the combination of Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris in the backfield during game action if the penalty holds.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      O'Brien Confirms Opener Will Stay in Houston

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ward: Broncos Were 'Unprofessional' with Cut

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: NFL Could Move Dolphins-Bucs Opener

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Glennon Named Bears' Starter Over Trubisky

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report