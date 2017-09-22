    Tavon Austin Leaves Game vs. 49ers with Possible Concussion

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Tavon Austin #11 of the Los Angeles Rams waits in the tunnel prior to their NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin left Thursday's 41-39 win over the San Francisco 49ers to be evaluated for a possible concussion, according to ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez

    He had three carries for 14 yards before heading to the locker room. 

    Through three weeks, Austin has taken a backseat to Sammy Watkins—who also left in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion—Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp in the passing game. 

    All told, he has managed one catch for seven yards and eight carries for 33 yards. 

    With Austin and Watkins both facing the prospect of time on the shelf, it will be up to Woods, Kupp and depth pieces like Pharoh Cooper and 2017 fourth-round pick Josh Reynolds to step up should those two miss time. 

