    Alabama Assistant Mike Locksley's Son, Meiko, Shot and Killed at Age 25

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2017

    COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 15: Footballs sit lined up on the field before a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Maryland Terrapins at Byrd Stadium on November 15, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

    The 25-year-old son of Alabama Crimson Tide assistant coach Mike Locksley died over the weekend from a gunshot wound.

    Head coach Nick Saban shared his thoughts during his press conference Monday, via RollTide.com:

    "Mike Locksley, our wide receivers coach and assistant offensive coordinator, had a family tragedy—his son was killed. I just want everybody to understand that our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike, Ms. Kia and the entire Locksley family over this tragedy. We'll do everything that we can to support Mike and his family in this time of tragedy." 

    According to A.J. Perez of USA Today, Howard County police in Maryland issued a statement saying Meiko died in the hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound Sunday night.

    The police statement noted multiple people called 911 after hearing a single gunshot.

    Baltimore's ABC affiliate reported a neighbor went outside after "she heard what sounded like a firecracker" and found Meiko Locksley on the ground bleeding.

    Mike Locksley was the Maryland offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, as well as the interim head coach for six games in 2015, before he joined Alabama's staff. He was also the head coach at New Mexico from 2009 to 2011. He currently serves as wide receivers coach and assistant offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      FSU Officially Names James Blackman Starting QB

      Rivals
      via Rivals
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Texas A&M Regent Says He Would Vote to Fire Sumlin

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Why Bama Will Be Just Fine After Losing Miller, Lewis

      Saturday Down South
      via Saturday Down South
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Listen: Saban Knew Simple Was Better vs FSU

      Bamasportsradio
      via Bamasportsradio