Alabama Assistant Mike Locksley's Son, Meiko, Shot and Killed at Age 25

The 25-year-old son of Alabama Crimson Tide assistant coach Mike Locksley died over the weekend from a gunshot wound.

Head coach Nick Saban shared his thoughts during his press conference Monday, via RollTide.com:

"Mike Locksley, our wide receivers coach and assistant offensive coordinator, had a family tragedy—his son was killed. I just want everybody to understand that our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike, Ms. Kia and the entire Locksley family over this tragedy. We'll do everything that we can to support Mike and his family in this time of tragedy."

According to A.J. Perez of USA Today, Howard County police in Maryland issued a statement saying Meiko died in the hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound Sunday night.

The police statement noted multiple people called 911 after hearing a single gunshot.

Baltimore's ABC affiliate reported a neighbor went outside after "she heard what sounded like a firecracker" and found Meiko Locksley on the ground bleeding.

Mike Locksley was the Maryland offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, as well as the interim head coach for six games in 2015, before he joined Alabama's staff. He was also the head coach at New Mexico from 2009 to 2011. He currently serves as wide receivers coach and assistant offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide.