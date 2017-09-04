Canelo Alvarez: Floyd Mayweather Didn't Fight 'Like a Mexican' vs Conor McGregor

Harry How/Getty Images

Canelo Alvarez disputed the notion Floyd Mayweather Jr. fought "like a Mexican" during his victory over Conor McGregor on Aug. 26.

"He did what he wanted in the fight," Alvarez said, per BoxingScene's Miguel Rivera. "I think Mayweather did what he had to do—go forward because he knew he was going to knock [McGregor] out—and that's what he did. But no [I saw no Mexican style in there]. Mexican boxing does not have a style in itself; Mexican boxing has different styles."

McGregor made the comment in his post-fight interview with Showtime's Jim Gray.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson spoke for many fans who were puzzled by McGregor's assessment:

Bleacher Report's Lyle Fitzsimmons provided some context for the comment: "As Gray or any other plugged-in boxing watcher will tell you, branding a fighter as 'Mexican' is universally considered high praise and means that fighter eschews the hit-and-don't-get-hit philosophy in favor of a rugged, come-forward approach in which seeking and destroying are the main objectives."

Alvarez's opponent in his next fight, Gennady Golovkin, also described the "Mexican" style as "first-class boxing" in June:

Mayweather vs. McGregor exceeded expectations in terms of entertainment. Few expected McGregor to win, and he lasted until the 10th round before suffering a TKO defeat.

Alvarez vs. Golovkin is likely to be the more exciting bout, though. Not only are they two of the better pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but they've also built their careers by using crowd-pleasing styles in the ring. Thirty-four of Alvarez's 49 wins have come by knockout, while all but four of Golovkin's 37 victories have featured knockouts.

Their encounter Sept. 16 in Las Vegas will be must-watch television for boxing fans.