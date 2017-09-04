    Dwyane Wade Rumors: Heat, Lakers, Clippers Appeal to Star Amid Cavaliers Links

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2017

    Apr 18, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) controls the ball during the first quarter in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
    Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

    Dwyane Wade is currently under contract with the Chicago Bulls, but if he reaches a buyout with the team, he could have a few options for his next destination. 

    An associate of Wade "has been telling people" the 35-year-old could end up in Miami or Los Angeles this season if the Bulls buy him out, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. 

    Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com previously reported the Cleveland Cavaliers were also a possible destination.

    Vardon explained that people in LeBron James' camp are "fairly confident" Wade will end up with the Cavs at some point. The duo previously helped the Miami Heat win two NBA titles in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

    Wade spent the first 13 seasons of his career in Miami before signing with Chicago last summer. Former teammate Udonis Haslem recently said he "would love to have him back," per Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post.

    With regard to Los Angeles, Jackson didn't specify whether Wade would prefer joining the Clippers or Lakers. Considering his age, it would make more sense to join a ready-made playoff contender like the Clippers, but the young talent in purple and gold could intrigue him, too.

    Wade's first step, however, will be finding a way out of Chicago despite being under contract this season. Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reported in August that he "isn't expected to be long for the organization's future." However, general manager Gar Forman and head coach Fred Hoiberg have given no indication the team will agree to a buyout.

    With the Bulls expected to be one of the NBA's worst teams next season, Wade will likely do whatever it takes to secure his way out over the coming months.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Cavs Already Shopping Their Nets Pick

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Top Draft Sleepers at Every Position

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      How Early Could LeBron Have Been the No. 1 Pick?

      Kevin Pelton
      via ESPN.com
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Does Loyalty in the NBA Still Exist?

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer