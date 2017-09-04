Dwyane Wade Rumors: Heat, Lakers, Clippers Appeal to Star Amid Cavaliers Links

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Dwyane Wade is currently under contract with the Chicago Bulls, but if he reaches a buyout with the team, he could have a few options for his next destination.

An associate of Wade "has been telling people" the 35-year-old could end up in Miami or Los Angeles this season if the Bulls buy him out, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.



Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com previously reported the Cleveland Cavaliers were also a possible destination.

Vardon explained that people in LeBron James' camp are "fairly confident" Wade will end up with the Cavs at some point. The duo previously helped the Miami Heat win two NBA titles in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

Wade spent the first 13 seasons of his career in Miami before signing with Chicago last summer. Former teammate Udonis Haslem recently said he "would love to have him back," per Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post.

With regard to Los Angeles, Jackson didn't specify whether Wade would prefer joining the Clippers or Lakers. Considering his age, it would make more sense to join a ready-made playoff contender like the Clippers, but the young talent in purple and gold could intrigue him, too.

Wade's first step, however, will be finding a way out of Chicago despite being under contract this season. Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reported in August that he "isn't expected to be long for the organization's future." However, general manager Gar Forman and head coach Fred Hoiberg have given no indication the team will agree to a buyout.

With the Bulls expected to be one of the NBA's worst teams next season, Wade will likely do whatever it takes to secure his way out over the coming months.