Mark Melancon to Undergo Surgery for Muscular Syndrome in Forearm

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants reliever Mark Melancon will undergo surgery to help reduce a muscular problem in his right forearm known as chronic exertional compartment syndrome, but he might wait until the end of the season.

"I guess that's the best way to put it: I need surgery, and I'm day to day," Melancon said, per Andrew Baggarly of the Mercury News. "I'm trying to last as long as I can."

The issue has limited him throughout the 2017 season.

The 32-year-old has already spent two stints on the disabled list with elbow problems, and his play has suffered on the field. From 2013-16, Melancon posted a 1.80 ERA with 147 saves, earning three All-Star appearances over that span.

After signing a four-year contract worth $62 million in the offseason, he has just a 4.13 ERA in 28.1 innings in 2017. He lost his job as closer in the process.

The pitcher has been considering surgery since at least mid-August, according to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, but he has remained on the roster to varying success. He last pitched Friday, allowing one run and blowing the save in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

While the surgery would require a two- to three-month recovery time, Melancon still doesn't want to end his season early.

"Being on the DL is the worst thing ever, and more so, I want to pitch," he said. "I don’t want to go down and have these guys with one less guy to pitch."

Even though the Giants entered Monday with a 54-85 record, the high-priced free-agent signing still wants to give everything he has to his team.