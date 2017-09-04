    Mark Melancon to Undergo Surgery for Muscular Syndrome in Forearm

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2017

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 31: Mark Melancon #41 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the eighth inning against the St Louis Cardinals at AT&T Park on August 31, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    San Francisco Giants reliever Mark Melancon will undergo surgery to help reduce a muscular problem in his right forearm known as chronic exertional compartment syndrome, but he might wait until the end of the season.

    "I guess that's the best way to put it: I need surgery, and I'm day to day," Melancon said, per Andrew Baggarly of the Mercury News. "I'm trying to last as long as I can."

    The issue has limited him throughout the 2017 season.

    The 32-year-old has already spent two stints on the disabled list with elbow problems, and his play has suffered on the field. From 2013-16, Melancon posted a 1.80 ERA with 147 saves, earning three All-Star appearances over that span.

    After signing a four-year contract worth $62 million in the offseason, he has just a 4.13 ERA in 28.1 innings in 2017. He lost his job as closer in the process.

    The pitcher has been considering surgery since at least mid-August, according to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, but he has remained on the roster to varying success. He last pitched Friday, allowing one run and blowing the save in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

    While the surgery would require a two- to three-month recovery time, Melancon still doesn't want to end his season early.

    "Being on the DL is the worst thing ever, and more so, I want to pitch," he said. "I don’t want to go down and have these guys with one less guy to pitch."

    Even though the Giants entered Monday with a 54-85 record, the high-priced free-agent signing still wants to give everything he has to his team.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      David Wright to Have Shoulder Surgery

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Sanchez's Suspension Reduced to 3 Games

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Power Rankings: Indians Scorching Hot

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report
      San Francisco Giants logo
      San Francisco Giants

      Cards Power Past Giants on HRs by Bader, DeJong, Martinez

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com