Su'a Cravens Comments on NFL Future in Snapchat Posts Amid Retirement Reports

With rumors swirling that he had considered retirement, Washington Redskins safety Su'a Cravens posted a series of messages Monday on Snapchat to provide more context for his current situation.

ESPN.com's John Keim transcribed Cravens' posts:

"I don't feel I need to explain myself. ... I think I need to follow what makes me happy, get my mental right, my well-being right and my family right. I'm not worried about the comments or what people think about me. I'm gonna be a lot more open with y'all now that I can, now that I have nobody to answer to at the moment so I'll be open with you. You all will really get to know me. You can hate me or love me. There will be no gray area or in-between. I don't prefer it any other way. Love you all."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Cravens had informed some teammates he planned to retire, but team officials convinced him to continue playing. According to the Washington Post's Mike Jones, Washington placed Cravens on the non-football exempt list, and he's expected to miss at least a month of action.

A second-round pick in 2016, Cravens appeared in 11 games for Washington as a rookie and finished with 34 combined tackles and an interception. Pro Football Focus noted he was excellent in pass coverage:

While Cravens has been a success on the field, Schefter and Keim wrote "he is struggling with his transition to the NFL."

On Sunday, CSN Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay highlighted an interaction between Cravens and Washington linebacker Will Compton in which Compton asked his teammate what motivates him to put in the work at practice:

The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion wrote Monday that it's unknown whether one specific incident or a series of events led to Cravens' questioning his future in the NFL. Jones reported the former USC Trojans star "had discussed retirement with members of the coaching staff for the past month."

Cravens is under contract with Washington through the 2019 season. Were he to retire, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Cravens potentially would have to pay back up to 75 percent of his rookie signing bonus, which would equal a little over $1 million.