FedEx Cup Standings 2017: Points, Playoff Standings After Dell Technologies

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Justin Thomas continued his remarkable year with a final round of 66, and that was good enough to claim victory in the Dell Technologies Championship with a score of 17-under par.

Thomas had four birdies and an eagle in the final round along with one bogey at the TPC Boston course, and that allowed him to get the best of Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman. Thomas earned his fifth tour victory of the year, as he continued to make key putts when it mattered most.

The victory in the second FedEx playoff tournament of the year allowed Thomas to move into second place in the FedEx Cup standings behind Spieth. There are two FedEx Cup playoff tournaments remaining, including the BMW Championship in two weeks followed by the Tour Championship one week after that.

Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama and Jon Rahm join Spieth and Thomas for the top five spots on the FedEx Cup leaderboard.

Thomas' four-round total of 267 gave him a three-stroke edge over Spieth and a four-stroke victory over Leishman. Jon Rahm and Paul Casey were five strokes back with scores of 272.

Thomas explained to NBC's Steve Sands that he is getting a lot of help from his caddie Jimmy Johnson about staying patient.

"(Caddie) Jimmy (Johnson) does such a good job keeping me patient. We stay within every shot. Whatever happens, we don't worry about what other guys are doing and what I just did. All we're trying to do is just hit the next shot the best that we can," Thomas told Sands, per Kyle Porter of CBSSports.com.

Here's a look at the top 10 in the FedEx Cup along with a link to the full FedEx Cup standings.

1. Jordan Spieth (5,071)

2. Justin Thomas (5,044)

3. Dustin Johnson (4,650)

4. Hideki Matsuyama (3,021)

5. Jon Rahm (2,894)

6. Rickie Fowler (2,217)

7. Marc Leishman (2,084)

8. Paul Casey (2,065)

9. Brooks Koepka (1,952)

10. Pat Perez (1,894)

While the top 10 players can feel comfortable about their status for the final FedEx tournaments, the final five players in the Top 70 all qualified for the BMW by slim margins.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Kevin Tway, Ryan Moore, Bud Cauley, Danny Lee and Anirban Lahiri are the last five players in, while Russell Knox, Kelly Kraft, Brandt Snedeker, Rod Pampling and Bubba Watson are the first five players on the outside.

Watson had made a big charge to get into the Dell Technologies Championship, but he shot a five-over par 289 at TPC Boston to lose his footing.

Rafa Cabrera Bello and Emiliano Grillo moved up 20 and 15 spots, respectively, to earn their spots in the BMW Championship.

The tournament also marked the final qualifying event for the United States team in the upcoming Presidents Cup international competition. The 10 players who qualified included Spieth, Thomas, Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar and Kevin Chappell.

Chappell earned the final spot among the 10 qualifiers by a fraction of a point. "It's been a range of emotions," Chappell said, per Jason Sobel of ESPN.com. "It's a great feeling, and my emotions move toward getting ready to win the Presidents Cup for Team USA."

The Presidents Cup will be held at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, from September 26 through October 1.