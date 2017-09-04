    NFL Reportedly Considering Moving Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Due to Hurricane Irma

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2017

    Aug 10, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A general view during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Because of concerns with Hurricane Irma, the NFL is reportedly considering changing the date or location of the Week 1 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins.

    According to Steven Wine of the Associated Press, the game that is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Miami could be moved up to Thursday or Friday instead.

    Hurricane Irma is set to hit several Caribbean Islands this week, and CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar expects it to make landfall in the United States next Monday. The current track is moving toward Florida, though it could also affect much of the East Coast.

    The National Hurricane Center provided the latest path projection Monday:

    The storm could be especially damaging with so many resources already being used to help Houston and its surrounding areas following Hurricane Harvey.

    The Houston Texans moved a scheduled home preseason game to Arlington and became the visiting team against the Dallas Cowboys last week, though it could be more difficult to change a regular-season game like that of the Buccaneers and Dolphins.

    Though both teams have a scheduled bye in Week 11 in the middle of November, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported the squads informed the NFL they would not want the game postponed to their bye.

