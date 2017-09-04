Alabama LBs Terrell Lewis, Christian Miller Suffer Season-Ending Injuries

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

An Alabama Crimson Tide defense that was already facing significant turnover from last year will be without two more key contributors after Terrell Lewis and Christian Miller suffered season-ending injuries in the team's 24-7 win over the Florida State Seminoles.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban told reporters Monday that Lewis picked up an elbow injury and Miller is dealing with a torn biceps, per ESPN.com's Alex Scarborough.

Miller, a redshirt junior, had three tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the victory over Florida State. Lewis, a sophomore, finished with five tackles.

Only one starter returned from last year's linebacking corps. The departures of Ryan Anderson, Tim Williams and Reuben Foster left a big gap in the unit, and Miller in particular was poised for a big role after making 27 appearances over the previous two seasons.

Instead, Saban will have to rely on even more inexperienced replacements.

Talent shouldn't be an issue. According to Scout, Mack Wilson was the No. 4 outside linebacker in the 2016 recruiting class, and Dylan Moses joined the Crimson Tide as the top outside linebacker in 2017.

The problem for Saban is that Wilson made eight total tackles for all of last year, while Moses is a true freshman. Once Alabama starts getting into the meat of its SEC schedule, Wilson and Moses' lack of meaningful playing time entering the 2017 campaign could create problems for the Crimson Tide defense as a whole.