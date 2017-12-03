Tyrod Taylor Carted Off vs. Patriots with Knee Injury, Out for Game

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, the team announced.

According to ESPN.com's Field Yates, Bills trainers carted Taylor back to the locker room in the fourth quarter.

Despite his run-heavy style, Taylor has been able to stay relatively healthy since taking over the starting role in Buffalo. He started all but three games in his first two seasons with the team and hasn't missed a game yet this season.

His impact on the field has been huge as the Bills look for their first playoff berth since 1999.

The 28-year-old has filled up the stat sheet this year with 2,090 passing yards, 334 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns in 2017. Even when his numbers aren't as impressive as others around the league, though, his playmaking ability makes the Bills offense a tough one to defend.

While Taylor remains one of the more divisive quarterbacks in the NFL, an extended absence could be devastating for Buffalo's season.

Rookie fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman becomes the next man up under center, and LeSean McCoy should expect a heavy workload at running back.