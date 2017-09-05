    Jeremy Kerley, Jets Agree to Contract After 1 Season with 49ers

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 22: Jeremy Kerley #11 of the New York Jets warms up before playing against the Houston Texans on November 22, 2015 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
    Scott Halleran/Getty Images

    Jeremy Kerley is returning to the Big Apple. 

    The New York Jets announced on Monday that Kerley would be re-joining the club.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news, adding it's a one-year contract. He spent his first five years in the NFL with the Jets. The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta expects Kerley to have a big role in the offense:

    Kerley signed a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers in March after a solid first year with the team. He led the squad with 64 catches and 667 receiving yards, also adding three touchdowns.

    Despite his previous success, he was released before the start of the season. As Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com noted, the organization gave him $2.8 million in guaranteed salary and then cut him before he played any part of the contract.

    He will get another chance to contribute in the 2017 season, however, hoping to build off his recent success in what was otherwise a bad offensive situation.

    Kerley has been a useful player throughout his six years in the league. He played in all but six games in this stretch, averaging 41 catches and 482 yards per year. While he isn't likely to be a No. 1 target on a playoff contender, he can make plays out of the slot and come through with big games.

    On a team that could use additional at receiver, Kerley has the opportunity to make an instant impact. Add in his experience as a punt returner and this is a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Jets.

    Related

      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Hackenberg Is Right Back Where He Was Last Season

      New York Post
      via New York Post
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 1

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bucs-Dolphins Game Moved Out of Miami Due to Hurricane

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bowman: I'm Best LB When Healthy

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report