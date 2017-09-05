Jeremy Kerley, Jets Agree to Contract After 1 Season with 49ers

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Jeremy Kerley is returning to the Big Apple.

The New York Jets announced on Monday that Kerley would be re-joining the club.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news, adding it's a one-year contract. He spent his first five years in the NFL with the Jets. The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta expects Kerley to have a big role in the offense:

Kerley signed a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers in March after a solid first year with the team. He led the squad with 64 catches and 667 receiving yards, also adding three touchdowns.

Despite his previous success, he was released before the start of the season. As Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com noted, the organization gave him $2.8 million in guaranteed salary and then cut him before he played any part of the contract.

He will get another chance to contribute in the 2017 season, however, hoping to build off his recent success in what was otherwise a bad offensive situation.

Kerley has been a useful player throughout his six years in the league. He played in all but six games in this stretch, averaging 41 catches and 482 yards per year. While he isn't likely to be a No. 1 target on a playoff contender, he can make plays out of the slot and come through with big games.

On a team that could use additional at receiver, Kerley has the opportunity to make an instant impact. Add in his experience as a punt returner and this is a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Jets.