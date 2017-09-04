US Open Tennis 2017 Results: Rafael Nadal, Karolina Pliskova Win in Monday Play

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

The top players left in the U.S. Open field were in action Monday and looking for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Both No. 1 seeds put on a display in the early matches as Karolina Pliskova and Rafael Nadal cruised to easy victories. Big names like Roger Federer and Elina Svitolina will try to join them in the next round if they can keep up their solid play in New York to this point.

Here are the latest results from Day 8 of the last Grand Slam of the year.

Results/Upcoming Matches

Men's Draw

No. 1 Rafael Nadal def. Alexandr Dolgopolov; 6-2, 6-4, 6-1

No. 9 David Goffin vs. Andrey Rublev; In Progress

No. 6 Dominic Thiem vs. No. 24 Juan Martin del Potro

No. 3 Roger Federer vs. No. 33 Philipp Kohlschreiber

Women's Draw

No. 1 Karolina Pliskova def. Jennifer Brady; 6-1, 6-0

No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe vs. Lucie Safarova

Daria Kasatkina vs. Kaia Kanepi

No. 4 Elina Svitolina vs. No. 15 Madison Keys

Day 8 Recap

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

After a pair of hard-fought wins that lasted three sets, Pliskova showed why she is the No. 1 player in the women's draw with a dominant win over Jennifer Brady.

It took just 46 minutes to complete the match, and the underdog won a single game in two sets. Pliskova made her opponent move all over the court, allowing for several impressive winners throughout the day.

The U.S. Open account captured her first-set clincher:

She won 55 of 77 total points (71.4 percent), including 23 winners and only nine unforced errors. After some up-and-down play throughout the first week, the Czech star appears to once again be a top contender to bring home a title.

The same could be said for Nadal, who dropped the first set in each of his last two matches before coming back to win.

He had no such problem Monday, beating Alexandr Dolgopolov in straight sets with little resistance.

The No. 1 seed was consistent with his serve, winning 82 percent of first serves and 79 percent of second serves to avoid any breaks. He was just as good with the return game, earning easy-looking points against Dolgopolov:

Nadal will now face the winner of the match between David Goffin and Andrey Rublev before a possible semifinal matchup against Federer.