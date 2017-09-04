    US Open Tennis 2017 Results: Rafael Nadal, Karolina Pliskova Win in Monday Play

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2017

    Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his victory over Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine during their Round 4, US Open 2017, Men's Singles match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2017, in New York. Nadal advanced to the US Open quarterfinals, winning 6-2, 6-4, 6-1. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

    The top players left in the U.S. Open field were in action Monday and looking for a spot in the quarterfinals.

    Both No. 1 seeds put on a display in the early matches as Karolina Pliskova and Rafael Nadal cruised to easy victories. Big names like Roger Federer and Elina Svitolina will try to join them in the next round if they can keep up their solid play in New York to this point.

    Here are the latest results from Day 8 of the last Grand Slam of the year.

                    

    Results/Upcoming Matches

    Men's Draw

    No. 1 Rafael Nadal def. Alexandr Dolgopolov; 6-2, 6-4, 6-1

    No. 9 David Goffin vs. Andrey Rublev; In Progress

    No. 6 Dominic Thiem vs. No. 24 Juan Martin del Potro

    No. 3 Roger Federer vs. No. 33 Philipp Kohlschreiber

              

    Women's Draw

    No. 1 Karolina Pliskova def. Jennifer Brady; 6-1, 6-0

    No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe vs. Lucie Safarova

    Daria Kasatkina vs. Kaia Kanepi

    No. 4 Elina Svitolina vs. No. 15 Madison Keys

               

    Day 8 Recap

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 04: Jennifer Brady of the United States returns a shot against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during their Women's Singles fourth round match on Day Eight of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Cent
    Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    After a pair of hard-fought wins that lasted three sets, Pliskova showed why she is the No. 1 player in the women's draw with a dominant win over Jennifer Brady.

    It took just 46 minutes to complete the match, and the underdog won a single game in two sets. Pliskova made her opponent move all over the court, allowing for several impressive winners throughout the day.

    The U.S. Open account captured her first-set clincher:

    She won 55 of 77 total points (71.4 percent), including 23 winners and only nine unforced errors. After some up-and-down play throughout the first week, the Czech star appears to once again be a top contender to bring home a title.

    The same could be said for Nadal, who dropped the first set in each of his last two matches before coming back to win.

    He had no such problem Monday, beating Alexandr Dolgopolov in straight sets with little resistance.

    The No. 1 seed was consistent with his serve, winning 82 percent of first serves and 79 percent of second serves to avoid any breaks. He was just as good with the return game, earning easy-looking points against Dolgopolov:

    Nadal will now face the winner of the match between David Goffin and Andrey Rublev before a possible semifinal matchup against Federer.

    Related

      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Nadal Breezes into U.S. Open Quarters

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Sharapova Loses, Pablo Carreno Busta Advance

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Sharapova's US Open Run Ends with 4th-Round Loss

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Federer Coasts to 4th Round of U.S. Open

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report