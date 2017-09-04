Cavs Reportedly Had Trade Talks Regarding Nets Pick Acquired in Celtics Swap

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had discussions with teams about moving the first-round pick they acquired in the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas blockbuster.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reported the Cavs have "fielded numerous calls" about the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 pick, which looks like a potential top-five selection. The Boston Celtics sent that pick, originally acquired in the Kevin Garnett-Paul Pierce blockbuster in 2013, along with Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a 2020 second-round pick to Cleveland for Irving.

