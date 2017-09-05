Aaron Rodgers Expected to Reach Top 10 in All-Time Passing Touchdowns in 2017

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers enters the 2017 season needing just four scores through the air to pass John Elway and reach the top 10 in all-time passing touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

At 33 years old, Rodgers has plenty of time to move up the leaderboard as well. Over the eight seasons he's played at least 15 games as the starter in Green Bay, Rodgers has averaged 34.9 passing touchdowns per season. If he manages 34 touchdowns per year over the next five campaigns, he'll reach 467 and surpass Dan Marino (420) for No. 5 all-time.

That said, if Rodgers wants to continue making history, the signal-caller will need to chase several other active quarterbacks. Still ahead of him are Ben Roethlisberger (301), Philip Rivers (314), Eli Manning (320), Tom Brady (456) and Drew Brees (465). To his advantage, however, Rodgers is the youngest of those quarterbacks.

The former first-round pick is no stranger to accolades, either. Rodgers has racked up a Super Bowl ring, two Most Valuable Player awards, two All-Pro selections and six Pro Bowl nods.

Arguably the best of his two MVP campaigns occurred in 2011. That season, Rodgers completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,643 yards, 45 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He also led the Packers to a 14-1 record in the 15 games he suited up for.

Last season, though he started slowly, Rodgers had another vintage showing. Not only did he lead Green Bay to a 10-6 record, but Rodgers also connected on 65.7 percent of his passes while racking up 4,428 yards, 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The 2017 season has the makings of another historic one for the Canton-bound quarterback. The Packers added 6'6" tight end Martellus Bennett in the offseason—a massive red-zone target. They also return Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, giving Rodgers one of the best groups of targets in his career.