Gary Sanchez Suspension for Role in Tigers' Brawl Reportedly Reduced to 3 Games

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez has had his suspension reduced to three games and he will begin serving it Monday, per Jack Curry of Yes Network.

The backstop was originally given a four-game suspension for his role in the Aug. 24 brawl against the Detroit Tigers. He was one of four players and a manager suspended following the game, per MLB Communications.

Sanchez was at the center of the drama, as he was hit by a pitch following a home run earlier in the game. When the Yankees retaliated against Miguel Cabrera, he started a fight with Yankees catcher Austin Romine that led to benches being emptied.

Cabrera earned a seven-game suspension for inciting the fight, while Sanchez and Romine were disciplined for fighting and throwing punches. Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson and manager Brad Ausmus were given suspensions for intentionally throwing at an opponent.

Every extra game with Sanchez is a plus for the Yankees, who entered Monday 3.5 games back in the American League East as well as a two-game advantage in the AL wild-card race.

The 24-year-old has been one of the team's best hitters in his first full season in the league, posting a .276 batting average with 28 home runs and 79 RBI. He has been especially good as of late with 12 home runs in 28 games during August.

While he will miss the upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles, he should be back in action Friday against the Texas Rangers.