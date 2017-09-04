James Worthy: Kevin Durant Comments on Showtime Lakers Lineup 'Ludicrous'

NBA Photos/Getty Images

Kevin Durant would like to have taken James Worthy's spot alongside Magic Johnson on the "Showtime" Lakers from the 1980s, but Worthy called that notion "ludicrous."

"Why me?" he asked in an interview with TMZ Sports.

In an interview with Bill Simmons of The Ringer last month, Durant was asked which historical team he would join if given the opportunity.

"I would take Worthy's spot on the teams with Magic," he said (via Lakers Outsiders). "... That team was fun. They would run."

Durant later agreed that playing at power forward in place of Kurt Rambis would be the best strategy. After all, Worthy is a Hall of Famer, a seven-time All-Star and the 1988 NBA Finals MVP.

Of course, there is already prior beef between Worthy and Durant. The former Lakers star questioned Durant's move from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors, and Durant fired back. While Worthy is far from the only person to criticize the move, the 28-year-old apparently felt betrayed after he and Worthy discussed the issue face-to-face.

As for Worthy, he wants to stay out of this and any future conversations about current players' competing against his era.

"I don't really pay any attention to any of the millennial players and their thoughts about our time," he told TMZ. "They just need to hang on to what they got now and move forward."

While the Lakers did win five championships in a span of nine years in the '80s, Durant's Warriors have a chance to be just as dominant after winning last year's title and entering this year with 4-7 odds to win again, per OddsShark.