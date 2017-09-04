Clippers' Sam Dekker Thanks Aaron Rodgers for Fixing His Kitchen Sink

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will soon be busy with work stuff, but before the NFL season begins, Sam Dekker made sure to call in a favor.

The Los Angeles Clippers forward posted a photo of the superstar quarterback getting his hands dirty repairing Dekker's kitchen sink. Per the complimentary tweet, one can surmise that the MVP succeeded.

Yet it appears Rodgers was not compensated for his labor, per Dekker's fiancee, Olivia Harlan.

On a sadder note, Rodgers' training-camp mustache didn't last a full week. It will be missed.

[Sam Dekker]