Clippers' Sam Dekker Thanks Aaron Rodgers for Fixing His Kitchen Sink

Clippers' Sam Dekker Thanks Aaron Rodgers for Fixing His Kitchen SinkSeptember 4, 2017
Sam Dekker @dekker
Quarterback by day, mechanic by night. Thanks for fixing our sink @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/vebkqVnGvt2017-9-3 01:28:58
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will soon be busy with work stuff, but before the NFL season begins, Sam Dekker made sure to call in a favor.
The Los Angeles Clippers forward posted a photo of the superstar quarterback getting his hands dirty repairing Dekker's kitchen sink. Per the complimentary tweet, one can surmise that the MVP succeeded.
Yet it appears Rodgers was not compensated for his labor, per Dekker's fiancee, Olivia Harlan.
Olivia Harlan ESPN @Olivia_Harlan
When I said "honey, feel free to take care of a few things when I'm gone"... didn't mean bring in free help to fix our janky disposal https://t.co/lXl2YL87eD2017-9-3 04:40:59
On a sadder note, Rodgers' training-camp mustache didn't last a full week. It will be missed.
[Sam Dekker]