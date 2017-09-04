US Open Tennis 2017: Monday Night Draw TV Schedule, Start Times and Picks

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Five-time champion Roger Federer will be in U.S. Open action at Flushing Meadows on Monday night as he takes on Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in the last 16 of the men's singles.

It was not easy going for the Swiss legend in the first two rounds in New York at 2017's final Grand Slam—he was taken to five sets against both Frances Tiafoe and Mikhail Youzhny—but Federer eased to a routine straight-sets victory against Feliciano Lopez in the third round.

World No. 37 Kohlschreiber will be a tough opponent for Federer, 36, as he continues his campaign to win a 20th Grand Slam title.

The pair kick off proceedings on Arthur Ashe Stadium for Monday's night session at 7 p.m. ET/midnight BST and will be followed by a fourth-round clash in the women's draw when world No. 4 Elina Svitolina takes on America's 15th seed Madison Keys.

DON EMMERT/Getty Images

All the action will be broadcast live on ESPN2 in the United States and Eurosport 1 in the UK, while a full schedule can be found on the tournament's official website.

Federer has an impeccable record against Kohlschreiber, 33. He has beaten him on all 11 occasions they have met, including at the U.S. Open in 2015 (6-3, 6-4, 6-4) and Wimbledon in 2009 (6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-1).

However, the world No. 3 is not taking his Monday opponent lightly, especially as Kohlschreiber has yet to drop a set at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Per Metro's George Bellshaw, the Swiss said: "He seems in good shape. He's in good physical condition always. Prides himself on working hard. It's different playing him in a first round than in a fourth round. I'm sure he has also gained confidence. He won his matches in a nice way. So we'll see what happens."



As well as having a perfect record against the German, Federer also clearly enjoys playing night matches at Flushing Meadows, per the U.S. Open:

Kohlschreiber will be a threat, but Federer is building into the tournament. He has the immense motivation of going for a third Grand Slam title of 2017, and his quest is unlikely to be ended on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Svitolina faces a tough task against a likely heavily backed Keys in her fourth-round match.

In a wide-open women's draw, both players can have ambitions of at least reaching the final, but neither has made it to a Grand Slam quarter-final in their respective careers.

That will clearly change for one of Svitolina or Keys after Monday's action, and the American has an edge having won the only previous meeting between the pair back in 2015.

It is likely to be a very close encounter and pressure will play a big part in the outcome. Keys will have the crowd on her side, which could potentially be a key factor, but Svitolina will likely prevail if she produces her best tennis.

Predictions: Federer and Svitolina both to win in three sets.