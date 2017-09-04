Joe Webb Signs Contract with Bills with Tyrod Taylor in Concussion Protocol

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of quarterback Joe Webb on Monday, perhaps a sign that Tyrod Taylor's status for Week 1 remains up in the air.

Webb, 30, spent the preseason with the Carolina Panthers before being part of 53-man roster cuts. He has not thrown an NFL pass since the 2011 season and has been used more as a receiver and return man in recent years.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Taylor is improving but remains in the concussion protocol after being injured in the team's third preseason game. He expressed confidence in rookie Nathan Peterman being able to start in Taylor's place but did not commit to a timeframe for naming a starter.

"We'll cross that road when we come to it at this point," McDermott said. "We feel good we'll have clarity around the situation when we need it, and this team's ready."

Primary backup T.J. Yates is also in the concussion protocol after being hurt in the third preseason game. Peterman was a fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh.

Taylor has been the Bills' primary starter each of the last two seasons.