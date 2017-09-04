Texas A&M QB Nick Starkel Suffers Apparent Foot Injury in Loss to UCLA

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel was in a walking boot Sunday after suffering an apparent left-foot injury in the third quarter of Sunday's 45-44 loss to UCLA.

Starkel, who started the game over Kellen Mond, needed help off the field after being tackled with the Aggies ahead 38-10, per ESPN.com. He was replaced by Mond, who completed just three of his 17 pass attempts as UCLA came back from 34 points down for a historic victory.

Before exiting, Starkel had thrown for 62 yards on 6-of-13 passing. He'd largely taken a backseat to the Aggies' running game, which finished with 382 yards and five touchdowns. UCLA began to pack the box and dare Mond to throw the ball after Starkel's exit.

The severity of Starkel's injury is unknown at this time. Aggies coach Kevin Sumlin said his quarterback's injury changed their offense, which controlled the game's pacing for nearly three full quarters before completely falling apart in the fourth quarter.

Mond is likely to get the start for next week's game against Nicholls State if Starkel is unable to play.