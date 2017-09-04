Justin Gaethje Says Conor McGregor Is 'Terrified' of His Style, Plans to Go 30-0

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

There was a point in the not-so-distant past that Justin Gaethje was so unknown he was without a Wikipedia entry. Now the UFC newcomer is making headlines in and out of the cage.

The Ultimate Fighter 26 coach told Andrew Capucetti of TMZ Sports that current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is "terrified" of his fighting style, but that he would look forward to the opportunity of trying not to get hit by McGregor's big left hand.

And when McGregor launches his clothing line in 2018 (h/t Damon Martin for MMANYTT.com), don't expect Gaethje to be rocking the new threads unless he is collecting a check.

Gaethje replied to TMZ Sports by saying, "If he wants to sponsor me he can sponsor me. I ain't paying for that s--t."

When asked if any fighter would make it to 50-0 like Floyd Mayweather, Gaethje said MMA is too brutal a sport to hit the half-century mark.

But retiring undefeated is the plan for Gaethje.

The former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion is currently at 18-0 and said he plans to hit 30-0 and exit the sport.

30-0 is a long way off for Gaethje. Standing in the way next is former UFC and Bellator champion Eddie Alvarez at the TUF 26 finale on December 1. There is no easy road in the UFC, and Gaethje's willing to accept that challenge on his way to reaching ultimate glory.