Gareth Bale Says Real Madrid Whistles Are 'Normal' After Real Sociedad Goal

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said the jeering he has received recently is "normal" after his goalscoring display against Real Sociedad on Sunday night.

The Welshman has been on the end of some whistles from the Santiago Bernabeu crowd lately following a string of inconsistent performances. When asked about the stick he's received following the 3-1 win at the Anoeta, the Madrid No. 11 said it's to be expected.

"It is normal, it happens in football," he told Movistar Partidazo (h/t AS). "I just keep my head down and keep working hard. That is all I can do, I cannot control what goes on, just my own game. You have ups and downs in your career, it is about how you bounce back."

Afterward, he was delighted on social media:

Bale did bounce back on Sunday as he offered a reminder of just how devastating he can be in attack.

The forward latched on to a lofted pass over a Sociedad defence pushed up the field, burst past his marker Kevin Rodrigues with searing speed and finished wonderfully to put Madrid 3-1 up. The acceleration, loping stride and powerful running made it a trademark Bale goal.

As noted by AS English, there aren't many footballers on the planet who would have been able to net that type of goal:

Per Phil Kitromilides of Real Madrid TV, Bale loves playing at the Basque venue:

Madridistas will be hoping this goal injects some confidence back into Bale's play, as he brings another attacking edge when he slots into top gear.

With Cristiano Ronaldo suspended in the early part of the season, many at the Bernabeu were looking to Bale to lead the team in the final third. Draws at home to Valencia and Levante have triggered angst in the stands, and plenty of that has been aimed at the 28-year-old.

This exhilarating run and finish should give Bale a little more breathing room. After the game, manager Zinedine Zidane said the forward still has a lot to offer, per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC:

"He's not playing at his best, but little by little we'll find the real Gareth," he added, per TalkSport. "I know he can do much better and we have to be patient."

It's been a difficult spell for Bale, though you'd back him to come through it—as he has done already in his Real Madrid career.

David Ramos/Getty Images

In 2015, he was the subject of whistles from the Santiago Bernabeu crowd having bagged the winning goal in the UEFA Champions League final less than a year earlier against Atletico Madrid. In the 2015-16 campaign, the Wales international excelled and was central to Madrid winning the Champions League in Milan against their local rivals again.

Bale has proved to be resilient in the past, and provided he can stay fit, he has the talent to push his way back into the good books of the Madrid supporters. With the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio blossoming into world-class talents, if he doesn't do so he'll quickly find himself in a massive fight for a starting spot.