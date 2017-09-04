    Joachim Low 'Full of Rage' and 'Disgusted' at Disruptive Germany Supporters

    Germany manager Joachim Low has said he is "full of rage" and "disgusted" by the Germany supporters who disrupted a minute's silence ahead of Friday's 2-1 win over the Czech Republic.

    According to Goal's Alex Fisher, some supporters whistled and were alleged to have made Nazi-era chants, and Low did not mince his words when reflecting on them: "I'm extremely disappointed about what happened during the minute's silence. I am neither upset nor sad. I am full of rage, I think, perhaps, that explains my feeling better. Those are not our fans." 

    Per Germany's official Twitter feed, he added:

    The match took place on the 78th anniversary of Germany's invasion of Poland in 1939, which sparked the beginning of the Second World War.

    As a result of the disruption, Die Mannschaft's players did not acknowledge the away supporters in Prague.

    Mats Hummels, who scored an 88th-minute winner after Vladimir Darida had cancelled out Timo Werner's early effort, described the fans who broke the minute's silence as "hooligans."

    Germany will continue their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign on Monday when they take on Norway at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.

