Liverpool Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho 'Crestfallen' After Barcelona Failure

Victor Fraile/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly "crestfallen" and reluctant to return to England after Barcelona failed to convince Liverpool to part with him.

According to Joaquim Piera of Catalan daily Sport (h/t Uche Amako of the Express), Coutinho is on international duty with Brazil and his impending return to Liverpool is "a flight that he never wanted to take."

Indeed, Piera reported Coutinho spent deadline day in a restaurant accompanied by his family, but with news he would not be moving to Barcelona, the playmaker was said to be as "crestfallen as he had never been seen before," leading to an atmosphere "like a funeral."

Friends of Coutinho were also quoted as saying "We still do not understand why Liverpool did not want to sell."

The Brazilian is one of the Reds' most important players, so it is perhaps not too surprising they refused to part with him so late in the window.

Liverpool writer Joel Rabinowitz hailed the club's owners for keeping Coutinho:

On the other hand, BBC Sport's Phil McNulty reported the Reds had turned down a bid of around £114 million.

While Coutinho is one of Liverpool's star performers, such an offer was substantial even in today's market, particularly for a player who still has issues in his game to iron out, most notably his consistency.

Reds legend Graeme Souness would have parted with him given the amount of money on offer, per Goal:

By keeping him the club remain in a strong position both for the current campaign and with the possibility of selling him on for enormous profit in the future.

Liverpool writer Leanne Prescott hopes that despite Coutinho's disappointment over the failed move, he remains committed to the cause:

Indeed, given he will be unable to leave Anfield for Barca until January at the earliest—which seems unlikely as the Reds will be similarly unwilling to lose him midway through the season—his best option now is to put the saga behind him.

Producing his best form for Liverpool will likely keep Barcelona interested in the meantime, so it's in both his and the club's best interests for him to focus on doing so.